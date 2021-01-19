Biden Heads to D.C. for Inauguration: Live Updates

President-elect Biden wipes his eye as he speaks at Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center at New Castle Airport on January 19, 2021. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day — and the end of Donald Trump’s presidency — is nearly here. Preparations continue in Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of National Guard troops have arrived to provide security in light of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Meanwhile, President Trump is getting ready to move out of the White House, but not before a last-minute pardoning spree planned for Tuesday. Below are the latest updates in the run-up to Wednesday’s big event.

Updates will appear in reverse-chronological order.

Biden leaves Delaware for Washington

President-elect Biden got emotional while thanking Delawarians as he set out for D.C. from the Delaware National Guard headquarters, which is named for his late son, Beau.

Pres.-elect Biden got choked up while thanking Delawarians as he leaves for D.C. and the inauguration pic.twitter.com/yAuJ0bqtZe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2021

Biden also reflected on making a similar trip 12 years ago with Barack Obama, and what it means to have Kamala Harris as his VP.

‘Don’t tell me things can’t change, they can and they do’ — Biden reflecting on being Pres. Obama’s VP and having Kamala Harris as his pic.twitter.com/oFlbRoPoR4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2021

Trump to release farewell video

Banned from Twitter and Facebook, President Trump has been conspicuously silent during the last days of his presidency. But on Tuesday, the last full day of his presidency, he is expected to release a farewell video looking back at his time in office, following on the heels of one from Melania Trump on Monday.

NEW: President Trump recorded a farewell address from the White House on Monday, CNN has learned, offering a list of accomplishments from his four years in office. It was a taped valedictory message from the State Floor of the residence, which could be released Tuesday. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 19, 2021

Last Wednesday, Trump released a video condemning the Capitol riots made at the urging of his advisors, during which he was strikingly on-message and, for lack of a better word, normal. Whether Tuesday’s video follows suit in that department probably depends, at least in part, on how personally involved the president is in crafting its message.

QAnon followers reportedly considered posing as National Guard at the inauguration

On Monday, the FBI reportedly warned law-enforcement agencies that adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory — many of whom were at the January 6 Trump rally — have discussed posing as National Guard members in order to breach the heavy security at the inauguration. According to the Washington Post, “the FBI also said it had observed people downloading and sharing maps of sensitive locations in Washington and discussing how those facilities could be used to interfere in security during the inauguration.”

Concerns over an empty going-away party

Trump’s newfound status as a pariah to almost everyone but the Republican base has put him in a pickle come Wednesday. Ex-White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci — who was booted from Trump’s sphere of influence following his brief time in the administration — said that he had been invited, perhaps as a way to boost attendance. “Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me,” he told Inside Edition. Backing up that possibility, the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus reports that “some recipients have been surprised the invite offered them five guests.”

It’s time for a literal White House deep clean

Once the Trumps have departed the residence on Wednesday — without ceremonially greeting the incoming president and First Lady on the White House North Portico — staff and outside contractors will scrub the building, as is standard during transitions, pandemic or otherwise. According to a source familiar with the process who spoke with CNN, that will include “moving furniture and vacuuming, cleaning baseboards, vacuuming drapes, wiping down shades, cleaning chandeliers, washing windows, high dusting.”

The outgoing administration honors MLK Day — by defending slavery

On Monday, the Trump administration published the results from its 1776 Commission, an effort to push back against the controversial, but widely lauded 1619 Project — the 2019 New York Times Magazine issue proposing that U.S. history began the year slaves first arrived on American shores. As part of the “patriotic education” commission, its report, published on MLK Day, states that “the Civil Rights Movement was almost immediately turned to programs that ran counter to the lofty ideals of the founders” and justifies the three-fifths compromise: “As a question of practical politics, no durable union could have been formed without a compromise among the states on the issue of slavery.” The report also claims that the depiction of the Founding Fathers as “hypocrites who didn’t believe in their stated principals” because they owned slaves is “untrue.”

Passing the nuclear football

Marc Ambinder has written a fascinating Twitter thread about the very complicated process of passing control of America’s nuclear arsenal from Trump to Biden on Wednesday, including how everyone involved might respond if Trump does something crazy:

What if Trump orders something deranged between now and noon ET on 1/6? Technically, if the order is lawful, it will be carried out. Practically, because there are so many humans in the way, unless there is unambiguous warning of an incoming attack — a “spasm” scenario — it will be extraordinarily difficult to assume that the officers and NCOs will respond to an unfamiliar or unexpected order without consulting with lawyers, higher-ups, civilians, and others.

Moving trucks unload at Mar-a-Lago

West Palm Beach’s WPTV caught sight of them on Monday:

Several large moving trucks arrived at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach Monday morning, sparking speculation that he’ll move to South Florida once he leaves office. WPTV Chopper 5 flew above Mar-a-Lago around 9:30 a.m. and spotted at least two trucks from JK Moving Services stationed in front of the club, along with workers carting large moving boxes into the property.

In December, some of Trump’s soon-to-be permanent neighbors made it clear they were not thrilled about his relocation.

Kamala Harris has resigned from the Senate

The now-former California senator formally submitted her resignation letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. Newsom has already announced that he will name California secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be sworn in in the coming days.

Harris also wrote a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed to mark her resignation and promise Californians she’ll continue to look out for them as VP.

Trump adds a ton of names to his National Garden of American Heroes

The new D.C. monument, which Trump announced over the summer, will contain statues of 244 people. The president named them in an executive order on Monday, and the list is contains both obvious and seemingly random selections:

NEW: Trump signs a new executive order with a long list of names for his "National Garden of American Heroes."



"Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love." pic.twitter.com/dcVeK1MYxR — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

For instance:

Some statues Trump wants in his garden:

- Andrew Jackson

- Hannah Arendt

- Muhammad Ali

- William F. Buckley

- Christopher Columbus

- Walt Disney

- Grover Cleveland

- Ruth Bader Ginsburg

- Whitney Houston

- William Rehnquist

- Antonin Scalia

- Alex Trebek https://t.co/ESYdIJQQvB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

CityLab’s Kriston Capps, who criticized Trump’s plan on several grounds after it was announced in July, has posted a Twitter thread pointing out the fraught politics of the hero garden in light of Trump’s obsession with monuments and his attempts to defend statues of Confederate figures. He likens Trump’s garden to a “Social Studies Hall of Fame.”

It’s still not clear where the hero garden will be built, or when — or whether or not Biden will support or modify the plan.

Biden and Harris spend MLK Day doing a service project in Philly

The incoming president and vice-president worked a food-bank assembly line for the organization Philabundance on Monday, joined by several members of Biden’s family:

Joe, Jill, Ashley and Finnegan Biden, plus Naomi Biden’s boyfriend Peter Neal, are helping fill food boxes at @Philabundance in Philadelphia. The president-elect is wearing a Philabundance cap as he puts cans of black beans into the boxes. pic.twitter.com/90ghhZeatk — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 18, 2021

Small fire prompts brief shutdown at Capitol

A fire at a nearby homeless encampment led the Secret Service to briefly shut down and partially evacuate the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning. There was a brief scare after an announcement went out about a possible external security threat — but it was a false alarm. There will likely be more of those in the coming days amid the high tensions in the city.

Biden hopes his speech will unify the country, if that’s possible

The president-elect has been working on his speech for the inauguration ever since winning the election, and will lean on the central theme of his campaign, the Washington Post reports:

While Biden will nod to the violence and to the unprecedented security that has locked down the capital city, he plans to make a broader case for national healing and to make government work again. What might be most remarkable about the inaugural address he plans to deliver this week is just how similar the core message and themes are to what he said when he kicked off his third bid for the presidency in April 2019 – long before the coronavirus, the recession and so much else.

“What you’ll hear from President-elect Biden on Wednesday will be a reflection of a lot of what you heard from him on the campaign trail, which is that he believes we can bring this country together,” incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday. “He believes that we have to bring this country together and that a unified America is the only way that we’re going to be able to tackle the massive crises that we’re grappling with. … This will be a moment where President-elect Biden will really work to try to turn the page on the divisiveness and the hatred over the last four years and really lay out a positive, optimistic vision for the country.”

Two key aides helping Biden formulate his inaugural address are longtime adviser Mike Donilon, who helps with every major speech, and Vinay Reddy, the director of Biden’s speechwriting operation and a veteran of Biden’s vice presidential office.

How to watch the inauguration ceremony

Our colleagues at Vulture have put together a handy guide to the schedule and your viewing options. The main ceremony begins at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

This post will be continuously updated to include new reporting and commentary.