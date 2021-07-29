What’s in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal?

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s finally infrastructure week. At least according to a Wednesday tweet from President Joe Biden announcing that a bipartisan group of senators had finally hashed out an agreement on an infrastructure package, months after the administration first unveiled its framework for a potential plan. Hours later, the infrastructure deal cleared a major hurdle in the Senate, with the chamber voting 67-32 to advance the bill. The package, which is expected to carry a $1 trillion price tag, includes “$550 billion in new federal investment in America’s infrastructure,” according to the White House’s fact sheet.

Lawmakers are still engaged in talks about the various details of the plan and the legislative text has yet to be released, so the facts and figures may change before the bill reaches Biden’s desk. Here’s what’s currently included in the deal.

$110 billion for roads, bridges, and other major projects

These funds will go toward rebuilding and repairing roads and bridges, with a focus on factoring in the effects of climate change and safety considerations for cyclists and pedestrians. This total includes $40 billion specifically for the replacement, repair, and rehabilitation of bridges, which the administration calls “the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.” Another $17.5 billion will go toward other major projects that are too large for standard funding programs.

The bill also puts $1 billion toward reconnecting communities that were divided by transportation projects. This includes the funding of “planning, design, demolition, and reconstruction of street grids, parks, or other infrastructure.”

$11 billion for traffic safety programs

The plan will also create the “Safe Streets for All” program to help decrease the number of crashes and deaths associated with roadways and driving, particularly those involving pedestrians and cyclists.

$39 billion for public transit

This money, which the administration says is the largest-ever federal investment in the country’s transit system, will be used to “repair and upgrade aging infrastructure, modernize bus and rail fleets, make stations accessible to all users, and bring transit service to new communities.” It will also increase transit accessibility for individuals with disabilities and the elderly, and provide for the replacement of buses and other transit vehicles with versions that produce zero emissions.

$66 billion for rail

The plan includes funding for several aspects of America’s railways: $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion toward modernizing the Northeast Corridor, $12 billion in federal-state partnership grants for intercity rail including high-speed rail, $5 billion for rail improvement, and $3 billion to improvements in grade crossing safety.

$7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure

This funding will go toward the administration’s goal of building a nationwide network of chargers for electric vehicles, both along highways and within local communities.

Additionally, the plan invests $2.5 billion for zero-emission buses, $2.5 billion for low-emission buses, and $2.5 billion for ferries.

$17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports

The investment will help address backlogs for repairs, reduce the level of emissions and congestion near these areas, and help pursue low-carbon and electric technologies.

$50 billion for water infrastructure

The package will direct money toward making the country’s water infrastructure more resilient against the effects of climate change, such as droughts and floods, and also cyberattacks.

The bill will also put $55 billion toward clean drinking water by replacing all of the country’s lead pipes and services lines.

$65 billion to broadband internet

This amount will be used to increase broadband access across the country by building new infrastructure. It will also support efforts to fund lower cost broadband by “requiring funding recipients to offer a low-cost affordable plan,” and create a permanent program to help low-income households have better access to broadband internet.

$21 billion for environmental remediation

This will fund the clean up of brownfield and Superfund sites in communities, as well as capping orphaned gas wells and reclaiming abandoned mines.

$73 billion for electric infrastructure

The bill provides money for upgrades to the electrical grid, including miles of new transmission lines and investments into clean-energy projects. It also creates a Grid Deployment Authority, a new federal entity within the Energy Department that will “finance and encourage the development of high-voltage transmission lines,” according to the White House.