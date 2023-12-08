Will Harvard, Penn, MIT Leaders Lose Their Jobs Over Campus Antisemitism?

Photo: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The leaders of several prominent colleges and universities have come under fire following their testimony at a House hearing on antisemitism earlier this week. Critics have condemned the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT for their testimony in which none of the three explicitly stated that calling for the genocide of Jewish students would violate their institutions’ codes of conduct. In one exchange with Republican representative Elise Stefanik from New York, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill said that whether such calls violated constituted harassment or bullying would be a “context-dependent decision.” The backlash was swift with politicians, alumni, and donors alike calling on the presidents to be removed from their posts. Stefanik has vowed to “leave no stone unturned” as the House opens an investigation into the universities’ handling of antisemitism on campus. Below are live updates on what’s happening as the controversy continues to unfold.