Will Harvard, Penn, MIT Leaders Lose Their Jobs Over Campus Antisemitism?

The leaders of several prominent colleges and universities have come under fire following their testimony at a House hearing on antisemitism earlier this week. Critics have condemned the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT for their testimony in which none of the three explicitly stated that calling for the genocide of Jewish students would violate their institutions’ codes of conduct. In one exchange with Republican representative Elise Stefanik from New York, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill said that whether such calls violated constituted harassment or bullying would be a “context-dependent decision.” The backlash was swift with politicians, alumni, and donors alike calling on the presidents to be removed from their posts. Stefanik has vowed to “leave no stone unturned” as the House opens an investigation into the universities’ handling of antisemitism on campus. Below are live updates on what’s happening as the controversy continues to unfold.
Presidents of Harvard and Penn were both advised by the same law firm
The New York Times’ Lauren Hirsch reports that Harvard president Claudine Gay and Penn president Liz Magill both worked with teams from the law firm WilmerHale to help them prepare for their testimony. But as one legal expert told Hirsch, in the end, the two leaders may have focused a little too much on the legal ramifications of what they said:
Preparing for congressional testimony involves blending legal caution with political savvy and common sense, legal experts say. Lawyers typically advise those testifying to be mindful of the law but to also consider headlines that could come out of the hearing. That can be a difficult task after hours of pointed questioning. …
Steven Davidoff Solomon, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, said that the college presidents appeared to be “prepared to give answers in the court — and not a public forum.” But the responsibility of university presidents, Mr. Solomon said, is “not to give legal answers, it’s to give the vision of the university.”
The board at Penn will reportedly ask its president to resign on Friday
University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill has faced an increasing level of scrutiny in the days following the controversial House Education committee hearing, with several big-dollar alums threatening to rescind their donations. That includes asset manager Ross Stevens, an alumni of Penn’s prestigious Wharton School of business, who wrote a letter stating he would withdraw a $100 million partnership “absent a change in leadership and values at Penn in the very near future.”
On Thursday, CNN reported that Magill stayed on as president following an impromptu board meeting on Thursday. But with the money on the line, board chairman Scott Bok will reportedly speak with Magill on Friday, encouraging her to step down for her comment stating that speech calling for the genocide of Jews only violates Penn’s harassment policy if “the speech turns into conduct.”
Harvard president apologizes for remarks at House hearing
Per the Associated Press:
At issue was a line of questioning that asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities’ code of conduct. At the Tuesday hearing, [Harvard president Claudine Gay] said it depended on the context, adding that when “speech crosses into conduct, that violates our policies.”
Gay told The Crimson she was sorry, saying she “got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures.”
“What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged,” Gay said.
‘Schools should regulate conduct, not speech’
On Thursday, Intelligencer’s Jonathan Chait emphasized the difference between the two:
There are several underlying causes for the discomfort of the college presidents, not all of which have clear solutions. College campuses have been inundated with pro-Palestinian activism, which sometimes contains a threatening tone to Jewish students. Campuses have also been struggling for a decade or so with left-wing demands to make campuses “safe,” which has entailed cracking down on criticism of the political left.
So what does it mean to make Jewish students feel safe on campus? One way would be to crack down on anti-Israel rhetoric that might make many Jews feel threatened. That would be consistent with the methods universities have sometimes employed to protect other minority groups. But it would also be deeply illiberal.
A more limited and defensible response would be to police conduct. When mobs of students disrupt classes and make it hard for students to walk around campus without being screamed at (or shoved), that creates an intimidating atmosphere.
Read the rest of his take here.
This post has been updated.