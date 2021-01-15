The U.S. Capitol is visible through a gap in the tall new fencing erected in the wake of the Capitol riot. Photo: Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On January 13, the House impeached President Trump again, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Capitol riot. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officers are still working to piece together what happened during the January 6 attack, identify insurrectionists, and filing charges against them. Below, updates on the ongoing fallout from the riot.

D.C. cop to rioters who eventually helped him: “Thank you, but fuck you for being there”

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, D.C. Metro Police officer Michael Fanone recounted how he was beaten by pro-Trump rioters who tried to take his gun, then was able to escape after some members of the mob tried to protect him after he screamed out, “I’ve got kids!”:

Listen to this entire interview from an officer who was assaulted at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/IYV2aumwnw — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 15, 2021

Rioters had plans to ‘capture and assassinate’ lawmakers, feds allege

In a new court filing, federal prosecutors pointed to chilling evidence that the Capitol riot could have been far worse. In a memo asking an Arizona judge to keep Jacob Anthony Chansley – better known as the “QAnon Shaman” who wore a horned headdress in the Capitol – detained before his trial, prosectors said they found evidence that rioters were planning to harm lawmakers, and left a threat for Mike Pence. The Washington Post reports:

In a court filing late on Thursday, federal prosecutors in Phoenix wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government.”

The 18-page memo, which asked a judge to keep Chansley detained before his trial, said the 33-year-old Arizona man left an ominous note for Vice President Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Chansley — who goes by Jake Angeli — was arrested and charged last week in connection to his role in the riot. As of early on Friday morning, court documents said he was being represented by the federal public defender’s office in Phoenix.

Read Intelligencer’s previous coverage of the Capitol riot here.