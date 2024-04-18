NYPD Arrests Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Columbia University: Live Updates

Riot police enter the South Lawn of the Columbia University campus where protesters supporting Palestine have been camped out since Wednesday morning. Photo: Jake Borden

Columbia University struck hard against pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday, suspending student demonstrators and authorizing the NYPD to break up an encampment at the heart of campus. Police have made multiple arrests as part of a promised crackdown by the university’s president. Below are the latest updates on this developing story.

This post has been updated.