All the U.S. Officials Who Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Joe Biden

The president-elect received his first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware on Monday, December 21. “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” Biden said during the televised event. “There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot.” Earlier in the day, Dr. Jill Biden, Biden’s wife and the incoming first lady, received her injection. Biden thanked front-line health-care workers and those involved in the development and rollout of the vaccine. “We owe these folks an awful lot,” he said, lauding Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s vaccine program, for “getting this off the ground.”

Kamala Harris

The vice-president elect received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, December 29 at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was vaccinated off-camera.

“It’s literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine,” Harris said after receiving the shot. “So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community.”

Mike Pence

The vice-president became the senior-most U.S. official to receive the vaccine when he got his first shot on December 18 in a live-television event. “I didn’t feel a thing. Well done,” Pence told Walter Reed National Military Medical Center technicians. Pence’s wife, Karen, also received the vaccine at the event, as did Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

The leaders of the House and Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also received the vaccine on December 18, sharing photos of themselves getting inoculated hours after Pence received his first dose.

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

Chuck Schumer, AOC, and other New York lawmakers

Senate Minority Leader Schumer announced on December 19 that he had received his first shot, as did Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recorded the experience on social media. A number of other New York lawmakers also said they had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you!



I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.



Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated.



I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away! pic.twitter.com/ZyBgXi7kRl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator received his first dose on December 19 and shared a photo of himself getting inoculated by Capitol physician Brian Monahan. In a statement, Sanders, 79, called on Americans to remain vigilant: “As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue wearing masks and engage in social distancing. That is how we will beat this virus and end this terrible pandemic.”

.@SenSanders of #VT received dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it safe and effective—adding, “As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue wearing masks and engage in social distancing. That is how we will beat this virus and end this terrible pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/dDWZbgZwZ1 — Jack Thurston NBC 10 Boston (@JackNBCBoston) December 19, 2020

Jim Clyburn

The House Majority Whip received the vaccine on December 18 and encouraged others to follow his lead once it is readily available.

Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator said she received her first dose on Saturday, December 19 calling the vaccine “a testament to all we can achieve when we listen to scientists, follow the advice of public health experts, and come together as a country.” Senator Ed Markey, Warren’s Democrat counterpart — and fellow septuagenarian — was also inoculated.

At the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives. pic.twitter.com/d1lyB8lYYs — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2020

Mitt Romney

The Utah senator shared a photo of himself getting the vaccine on December 18.

Grateful for the hard work from the medical community, gov. partners, and others who are working around the clock to deliver a safe & effective #COVID19 vaccine. It’s time for Congress to do its job and finish what our bipartisan group started by passing emergency COVID relief. pic.twitter.com/Zje73g5oRX — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 18, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s best-known infectious disease expert, received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during a televised event on Tuesday, December 22 along with his boss, NIH Director Francis Collins, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and frontline NIH health care workers who have been treating COVID patients.