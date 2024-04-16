Could the NBA Be Facing a Blockbuster Gambling Scandal?

Jontay Porter guarding Anthony Davis. Photo: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Most NBA conversations right now are focused around the postseason, which is about to get under way. But reports about the alleged gambling habits of Toronto Raptors backup center Jontay Porter could cause major damage to the league that has welcomed the sports-betting industry as a lucrative sponsor.

The potential scandal began on March 25 when ESPN reported that the NBA was investigating Porter, a 24-year-old bench player on one of the worst teams in the league, for what the outlet described as “betting irregularities.” Ahead of one January game, sportsbook users bet an inordinate amount on Porter’s individual stats for the game, wagering that he would get fewer than 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1 three-pointer. After just four minutes in the game, Porter went to the locker room for an aggravation of an old injury — guaranteeing a win for the accounts that bet on Porter having a bad night. Multiple accounts reportedly tried to put up to $20,000 on that outcome, and according to DraftKings, the “under” on Porter’s three-pointers paid out more than any other prop bet in the NBA that night. Things became more suspicious when Porter once again left a game early in March; once again, bettors came home with the biggest payouts around the league that night. Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets core player Michael Porter Jr., has not appeared in a game since the investigation was made public.

On Tuesday, the story took another turn when betting-news website Action Network reported that Porter himself is a prolific gambler. Between 2021 — when he was playing in the NBA’s developmental G League — and 2023, Porter placed over 1,000 bets with his VIP account on the FanDuel online sportsbook. State gaming regulators in Colorado, where Porter placed the bets, are now reportedly requesting information on any accounts he may have with other betting sites.

It is not against league rules for NBA players to bet on sports outside of basketball. But the league, which has faced high-profile gambling scandals in the past, is prepared to take action if Porter is found to have bet on his own performance. “It’s a cardinal sin of what he’s accused of in the NBA,” commissioner Adam Silver said last week at an annual meeting of team owners. “The ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That’s the level of authority I have here because there’s nothing more serious around this league when it comes to gambling around our games than direct player involvement. The investigation is ongoing but the consequences could be severe.”