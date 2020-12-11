FDA Expected to Authorize First Vaccine Tonight: Live Updates

The Food And Drug Administration headquarters. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The largest mass vaccination campaign in U.S. history is set to begin as soon as Friday night, when the Food And Drug Administration is expected to issue an emergency authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Once that happens, a limited initial supply of the two-dose vaccine will be shipped across the U.S., where state governments will handle the distribution and administration.

Below are the latest updates, in reverse chronological order, on the U.S. vaccine rollout.

FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine on Friday night, ahead of schedule

After initially planning to issue an emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, the FDA will instead do so on Friday night, the New York Times reports — though speeding up the announcement will apparently not speed up the distribution of the two-shot vaccine. The agency’s decision to accelerate its timetable followed last-minute pressure from the White House, detailed below.

Trump attacks FDA and its commissioner, who was also reportedly threatened by White House

On Friday afternoon, President Trump publicly attacked the FDA and FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, claiming, without evidence, that the agency was not moving fast enough to approve the Pfizer vaccine for public distribution. In a tweet, the president said the FDA was a “big, old, slow turtle,” and for Hahn to “get the dam vaccines out NOW … Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!”

In addition, according to the Washington Post, the White House threatened Hahn’s job if the FDA didn’t authorize the vaccine on Friday. Per the Post:

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told [Hahn], to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what happened. …

The White House actions once again inject politics into the vaccine race, potentially undermining public trust in one of the most crucial tools to end the pandemic that has killed more than 290,000 Americans. It comes in the midst of a process that had been designed to show no shortcuts were taken in reviewing the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine as surveys show many people remain unsure whether they will get the shots.

The Associated Press later confirmed the Post’s reporting with its own sources. Both the AP and Post published a statement from Hahn disputing the idea that he was threatened. “This is an untrue representation of the phone call with the Chief of Staff,” he said. “The FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech’s EUA request. FDA is committed to issuing this authorization quickly, as we noted in our statement this morning.”

This post has been and will continue to be updated to include new reporting.