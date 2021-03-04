What Will Parents Get From the COVID-19 Relief Bill?

Low-to-moderate income families would receive temporary double-barreled assistance if the stimulus bill passed by the House is enacted. Photo: Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images

For all the attention being paid to more controversial issues like the minimum wage and aid to state and local governments, it’s important to understand that the Biden-sponsored COVID-19 stimulus package — which has passed the U.S. House and is pending in the Senate — offers major (if temporary) new subsidies for families with children age 17 and under. The bill offers two major avenues for assistance: stimulus checks and an expanded child tax credit. Eligible parents will receive up to $5,000 per child next year via a combination of direct payments and tax credits in addition to their own third stimulus check. Here are the latest updates on what families can expect if the American Rescue Plan passes.

Third Stimulus Check: $1,400 Per Child

The House-passed bill would provide a third check (following the direct payments from the March 2020 CARES Act and the December 2020 partial stimulus bill) to low-to-moderate-income Americans in the amount of $1,400. That sum is designed to “plus up” the $600 second stimulus check to the originally planned $2,000.

The eligibility criteria for the third payment are essentially the same as they were for the first two checks, though there is a steeper phase-out and sharper cut-off for the higher tiers of middle-class families (individuals with over $100,000 in adjusted gross income, or couples with over $200,000 in adjusted gross income, will not receive a check). Among fully qualifying families, though, the amounts can become pretty substantial, since children and even adult dependents will also be entitled to a $1,400 check (previous rounds provided $600 for kids and no money for adult dependents). This time, the “family of four” would receive $5,600, and a two-parent family with three kids and a dependent adult would receive $8,400.

Expanded Child Tax Credit: $3,000 to $3,600 Per Child

Unlike the first two pieces of stimulus legislation, the latest has a whole new chunk of assistance for parents, via a temporarily enhanced child tax credit.

Under current law, parents with adjusted gross incomes of up to $200,000 for individuals or $400,000 per couple (with smaller amounts phased down for those with higher incomes) can receive a tax credit of $2,000 per child up to their entire federal income tax liability, and a bit beyond ($1,400 in credits can be “refunded” via a payment to parents).

The new COVID-19 stimulus bill would for one year (tax year 2021) boost the credit significantly for people with essentially the same incomes as those qualifying for the full stimulus checks (the full amount would be available to those with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $115,000 for single heads-of-household, and $150,000 for couples). The enhanced amount totals $3,600 per child under the age of 6, and $3,000 per child aged 6 through 17.

In addition, the enhanced credit would be fully refundable, meaning recipients will get the full amount by check for any portion not used to offset federal income tax liability. And in a final wrinkle, which is still under discussion, the House version of the bill authorizes the IRS to make advance monthly payments of the credit possible beginning in July, so that families don’t have to wait on filing a 2021 tax return next year, and then wait on the refund. (It’s unclear whether the IRS can handle such “periodic” payments, and there’s some question as to whether this provision will survive review by the Senate parliamentarian.)

The Bottom Line

Parents who are eligible for both stimulus checks and the enhanced child tax credit should see direct assistance this next year of between (depending on the age of their children) $4,400 to $5,000 per child. That’s in addition to their own $1,400 stimulus checks, plus a stimulus check for any adult dependents.

Many Democrats hope that the child tax credit enhancements can be made permanent in separate legislation later this year. The Biden administration claims this amount of assistance could cut child poverty in half.

All these calculations, of course, remain contingent on the Senate keeping the House-passed provisions in place and the whole COVID-19 stimulus package being enacted. The target date for the president’s signature is March 14, when the enhanced unemployment insurance enacted in December runs out.

Other Assistance for Parents

Less direct and tangible — but vitally important to some parents — are provisions in the House-passed stimulus bill aimed at boosting the supply of child-care resources, improving access to affordable health care, and helping reopen schools. And some families, of course, will benefit from supplemental federal unemployment insurance, housing assistance, small-business loans, and other items in the overall package. There’s a reason Republicans consider this legislation too generous, even as advocates for America’s struggling families fear it won’t be enough.