How Could Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Go Missing for Days?

What happened?

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Virginia since January 1 for treatment following what Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder says were complications from a minor elective medical procedure. The 70-year-old had that procedure done on December 22, according to the Pentagon, but began experiencing severe pain last week and was eventually admitted to Walter Reed’s intensive care unit, where he then remained for four days. It’s still not clear what medical procedure Austin underwent, what the complications have been, or when he will be discharged from Walter Reed.

What is clear is that senior leaders at the Pentagon and White House — including President Biden, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks — didn’t know about Austin’s hospitalization until days later. Multiple reports indicate that they weren’t informed about Austin’s condition and hospitalization until Thursday, January 4.

According to Ryder, one reason for the delayed notification was that Austin’s chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, was also ill and not able to tell senior officials about Austin’s illness until January 4.