Derek Chauvin Trial: Everything You Need to Know

George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump (C-hat), Reverand Al Sharpton (3-R), and members of George Floyd’s family and supporters knelt to mark the time that Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck head of Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 29, 2021. Photo: Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, got underway on Monday, March 29. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, held his knee on his neck. The incident sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, and now Chauvin is facing charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third degree murder. Here’s a guide to what’s happened in court so far, and what to watch for as the trial plays out over the next few weeks.

What Happened on Day 1

Just before the start of Chauvin’s trial, members of George Floyd’s family, their lawyer Benjamin Crump, and Reverend Al Sharpton took a knee outside the Hennepin County Government Center for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the timespan that has come to symbolize Floyd’s death.

During opening arguments, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell played a bystander video showing Chauvin restraining and kneeling on Floyd. “You can believe your eyes that it’s a homicide, that it’s murder,” Blackwell told the jury, “On May 25th of 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd.”

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney, pushed back on the idea that Chauvin’s physical actions are what caused Floyd’s death. “The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl and the adrenaline blowing through his body, all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart,” Nelson said.

Nelson also told the jury that they will “learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do during his 19-year career.” He added, “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”

Jena Lee Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, testified in court that she watched officers restrain Floyd on surveillance footage and they held him for so long that she asked someone else “if the screens were frozen.”

Scurry recounted having an instinct that something “wasn’t right.”

“I took that instinct and I called the sergeant,” Scurry said.

The Charges

On May 25th, Chauvin and several other officers responded to a call from a convenience store clerk alleging that Floyd attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

As other officers pinned Floyd to the ground, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, as seen in footage recorded by bystanders. Initial reports stated that Chauvin knelt on Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office updated the official record to seven minutes and 46 seconds. Subsequent analysis of police body camera footage suggests that Chauvin might have had his knee on Floyd’s neck for as long as nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Floyd at first said he couldn’t breathe, but he became unresponsive as Chauvin kept his knee in place. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts. The other three officers involved, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, face charges of “aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter,” the Star-Tribune reports.

According to local statutes, Chauvin could receive up to 40 years for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and and no more than 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

The third-degree murder charge had previously been dropped, but was reinstated after a conviction on the same charge against another former Minneapolis officer, Mohamed Noor, was upheld, establishing a precedent.

The Evidence Against Chauvin

Autopsies from the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office and an independent examiner hired by Floyd’s family both declared his death a homicide.

The county examiner’s report listed the cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” as reported by NPR.

The independent report determined the cause to be “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

Chauvin’s Defense Strategy

Chauvin’s defense team will attempt to prove that there was another cause for Floyd’s death.

As Vox laid out, “The defense will argue that Chauvin did not cause Floyd’s death, that it was a combination of excessive drug use and preexisting conditions that killed him. They will call on the county medical examiner who said Floyd’s toxicology report showed high traces of drugs during the incident — but the examiner also noted that it’s hard to say whether Floyd would have died of other causes, like Chauvin’s knee on his neck.”

The Jury

The jury in the Chauvin case is made up of 12 jurors and three alternates. Though the trial is being recorded and broadcast, the jurors’ faces will not be revealed on camera nor will they be referred to by name, for their safety.

According to the Star-Tribune, the jury includes “a multi-race woman in her 20s, a multi-race woman in her 40s, two Black men in their 30s, a Black man in his 40s, a Black woman in her 60s, four white women in their 50s, a white woman in her 40s, a white woman in her 20s, a white man in his 30s and two white men in their 20s.”

How to Watch

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. It will be streamed live by multiple outlets including the Star-Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio, and Court TV.