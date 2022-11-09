How Accurate Were the Polls in the 2022 Elections?

.

What the Polls Said: The RCP averages had Mehmet Oz, the Republican, up by 0.4 percent at the end, making this one of the closest races in the country. John Fetterman, the Democrat, led during the earlier phases of the general-election campaign.

Who Actually Won: Fetterman leads by 3.4 percent with most of the votes counted. AP has called the race for Fetterman.

What the Polls Said: The final RCP averages showed Republican Herschel Walker leading by 1.4 percent. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock had led for most of the election cycle but was overtaken by Walker in the final weeks.

Who Actually Won: The two candidates are going to a December 6 runoff since neither won a majority, as required by Georgia election laws. With the final votes trickling in, Warnock actually leads by just under a point.

What the Polls Said: Republican Blake Masters wound up with a 0.3 percent lead in the final RCP averages; he didn’t lead in a single public poll until right before the election.

Who Actually Won: With just over two-thirds of the vote counted, Democrat Mark Kelly leads Masters by five points (51-46).

What the Polls Said: Democrat Maggie Hassan, who had a big lead until very late in the cycle, led in the final RCP averages by 1.4 percent. Two late polls, from Trafalgar Group and St. Anselm College, showed Don Bolduc, the Republican, ahead.

Who Actually Won: With over 90 percent of the vote in, Hassan is leading by 9.5 percent and was called as the winner by AP.

What the Polls Said: Republican Adam Laxalt led in nearly all the late polls (by 6 percent in an InsiderAdvantage poll in November) and was ahead in the RCP averages by 3.4 percent.

Who Actually Won: With three-fourths of the vote in, Laxalt is leading by 2.7 percent, though a mail-ballot trend favoring Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democrat, has been melting his lead.

What the Polls Said: Republican Ron Johnson led in nearly every poll from mid-September on, and the final RCP averages put him up by 3.6 percent.

Who Actually Won: Johnson leads Democrat Mandela Barnes by one point with 96 percent of the vote in, but he was already called as the winner by AP.

What the Polls Said: Republican Ted Budd led in every poll from October on and was ahead in the final RCP averages by 6.2 percent.

Who Actually Won: With most of the votes counted, Budd leads Democrat Cheri Beasley by four points and has been called as the winner by AP.