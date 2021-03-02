Everyone Who Has Called for Governor Cuomo to Resign

Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to either resign or be impeached have been mounting in recent days as he has been embroiled in a cascading series of scandals.

The governor’s troubles began after a report from State Attorney General Letitia James’s office concluded that his administration had undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Details from a February phone call between Melissa DeRosa, an administration aide, and Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about a cover-up after DeRosa apologized for the administration’s handling of the data, implying it “froze” because of worries that Trump’s Justice Department would target them.

After criticizing Cuomo over the nursing-home scandal, Democratic assemblymember Ron Kim claimed he received an angry phone call from the governor, who threatened to “destroy” him. Additional accusations of “bullying” emerged, and soon Cuomo was faced with allegations of a different kind: sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, a former economic-development aide in the administration, alleged in an essay published on February 24 that Cuomo repeatedly made inappropriate sexual comments and once kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Then Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former executive assistant and health-policy adviser, told the New York Times that Cuomo had asked personal questions about her sex life and noted his willingness to date a woman in her 20s.

On March 2, a third woman, Anna Ruch, accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior during a 2019 wedding reception. She told the Times that the governor placed his hand on her bare lower back, cupped her face with both hands, and asked if he could kiss her. Her account was corroborated by text messages to friends and a photograph showing Cuomo holding Ruch’s face.

Here’s a running list of all the organizations and elected officials who are now calling for Cuomo’s exit.

U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik

Shortly after Boylan shared her account, the Republican congresswoman took to Twitter, posting a statement that read, in part, “Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong. Governor Cuomo must immediately resign.”

🚨🚨 My Statement Calling for the Resignation of Governor Cuomo 🚨🚨 https://t.co/gWvBm4rS31 pic.twitter.com/jZZEobvE92 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 24, 2021

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi

In a statement posted on February 27, Biaggi, a Democrat, wrote that she commends “the courage of Ms. Bennett and Lindsey Boylan for coming forward” and that what they described is “part of a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation by the Governor.”

She added, “As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

#BREAKING: Tonight I issued a statement regarding assertions of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo.



As a New Yorker, a legislator, Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, and a survivor of sexual abuse, I am calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/2aKiN8CIkR — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) February 28, 2021

State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou

After Bennett came forward, Niou, a Democrat, tweeted, “Our governor is a manipulative, controlling, abusive, power obsessed, predator. Please resign.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim

On Sunday, February 28, Kim responded to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s call for independent investigations into the nursing-home and sexual-harassment scandals, tweeting, “Or … Cuomo can resign tonight. Not tomorrow. Tonight.”

Or ... Cuomo can resign tonight. Not tomorrow. Tonight. https://t.co/NKpdrxISIK — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 28, 2021

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice

The Democratic congresswoman shared the Times piece detailing Ruch’s claims on March 2, tweeting, “The time has come. The Governor must resign.”

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

New York Working Families Party

The New York Working Families Party released a statement on Tuesday, March 2, that said, “During a historic public health crisis, the Governor sexually harassed women, put vulnerable seniors in harms’ way, and threatened those who spoke out against him.”

The group continued, “We are calling on Governor Cuomo to resign immediately because he is unfit to serve the people of New York.”

The Working Families Party calls on @NYGovCuomo to resign, citing his "reign of fear, harassment, and intimidation" pic.twitter.com/Akjd8GnGev — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) March 2, 2021

6 Democratic State Lawmakers

Six Democratic lawmakers from the New York State Senate and Assembly released a statement on Tuesday, March 2, calling for Cuomo to be impeached.

The six members — all of whom identify as Democratic Socialists — are State Senator Julia Salazar, State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest, Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, and Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes.

The statement reads, “The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for years: that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues.”

It continues, “These accounts of predatory behavior come just weeks after Governor Cuomo’s administration admitted to withholding critical information, including the thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, from the public and from the federal government. That act alone on the part of the Governor was sufficient to justify impeachment proceedings.”