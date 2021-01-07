READ: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Block Trump ‘Indefinitely’

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday morning that President Trump will be banned from posting to his Facebook and Instagram accounts through at least the end of his term.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Social media companies took unprecedented action against Trump on Wednesday as his supporters rioted in the Capitol. Twitter moved first, freezing three of Trump’s tweets about the riots, then demanding their removal and locking his account for 24 hours over “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.” Facebook, which also owns Instagram, followed a few hours later, locking Trump’s accounts on those platforms for 24 hours. Snapchat has temporarily blocked Trump from posting as well.

The social media companies’ moves come after years of complaints that Trump faced little or no consequences for regularly violating their user policies.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s statement in full: