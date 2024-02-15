Fani Willis Is Losing the Optics Battle in Her Case Against Trump

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, former lovers under fire. Photo: John Bazemore/AP

Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis and her lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade, have built a far-reaching racketeering case against Donald Trump and many of his confederates in the effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat. But the case is in some danger of unraveling thanks to allegations that Willis and Wade had a romantic relationship in which both may have benefited financially from tax-payer-funded fees paid by the former to the latter in connection with the prosecution. This allegation was hurled into the proceedings last month by Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for one of the minor Trump co-defendants, who made a motion to disqualify the two prosecutors from the case.

Concrete information in connection with Merchant’s charges has been slow to emerge, but the allegation was considered serious enough by the trial judge supervising the Trump prosecution, Scott McAfee, that he began an evidentiary hearing on February 15 in which Wade and Willis both testified. As the hearing made clear, Willis and Wade have admitted to having a romantic relationship that overlapped with Wade’s own (still not final) divorce proceedings, and also that they took multiple personal trips together as the Trump prosecutions proceeded. What they deny is that their affair was already underway when Willis appointed Wade to the Trump case, or that Wade paid for Willis’s travel after being compensated very generously for his work on that case (Willis says the travel costs were divided evenly).

These issues may indeed be the crux of the controversy so far as actual disqualification of the prosecutors is concerned, but there’s another case proceeding in the court of public opinion. And as even Willis’s defenders acknowledge, she’s losing that case even if she survives the challenge to her right to finish the Trump prosecution she started. As Brookings Institution senior fellow Norman Eisen told The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea, there’s smoke if not fire:

“The relationship between the D.A. and Mr. Wade does not alter one iota of evidence in this case,” he told me. He didn’t believe that any formal wrongdoing had been committed and was certain that Willis should not be disqualified from the case. “Couples are allowed to give each other gifts,” he said. “But this has been a sufficiently large kerfuffle that there needs to be some consequences.” He believed that Wade should step aside “so we can return our focus to that tape [the tape of Trump ordering Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the 2020 election results in that state].”

Veteran Atlanta defense attorney Bruce Harvey was blunter in distinguishing the legal from the political issues:

“Much ado about fucking,” he said. “The story is made for the blogosphere, not the legal sphere. It’s incredibly bad optics, but I don’t think there’s enough substance that it would result in any kind of conflict or disqualification legally.”

Unless McAffee finds that Willis and Wade have lied about their financial interactions or considers the entire prosecution tainted, Merchant’s effort to slow down or blow up the case is likely to fail. But the political damage is done. By admission of the parties, Willis hired an underqualified lead prosecutor (though without much evidence she has described him as a “legal superstar”) for the most important case her office has ever pursued; compensated him disproportionately; had (even if it wasn’t earlier initiated) an intimate relationship with that attorney, taking a number of vacations with him; and then stonewalled inquiries into that relationship until the judge forced testimony on it.

As former prosecutor Elie Honig recently wrote for New York, Willis’s credibility was eroded even more significantly by the most conspicuous public comment she made on questions about her judgment:

After these allegations surfaced, Willis somehow made it worse still. Prosecutors love to proclaim that “we do our talking in court” (preferably accompanied by a dramatic lowering of the sunglasses over the eyes). This is more than a catchphrase. It’s an affirmation of the core duty to protect the defendant’s liberty interests and the integrity of our criminal process. Indeed, under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct (and pretty much every other professional code), prosecutors must “refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused.”

Yet Willis did just that. Days after Trump’s co-defendant filed the motion relating to Wade, Willis responded not in a court filing but in a speech from the pulpit of a historic Black church on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the cameras rolling. Willis told the assembled congregation (and the general public) that the defendants had raised allegations about Wade — criminal defendants are entitled to make motions, by the way — because of Wade’s race. These public comments by the district attorney are anathema to prosecutorial ethics and fair practice.

At the evidentiary hearing over the motion to disqualify the two prosecutors, Willis may have again strayed across the boundaries that normally constrain prosectors against utterances outside the trial itself (which, of course, is months from beginning):

Fani Willis: "You‘re confused. You think I‘m on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I‘m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial." pic.twitter.com/PX1dy3w7gy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2024

It’s important to remember that Willis is an elected official in a majority-Democratic jurisdiction where almost half of the population is Black. (Joe Biden won 73 percent of the vote in Fulton County in 2020.) By lashing back at her critics in an uninhibited way, she may have been covering her flanks politically. But in doing so, she gave ammo to Trump allies who view this and every other prosecution as “rigged” and partisan.

Assuming McAfee doesn’t disqualify the prosecutors, the case will continue on its very slow path to trial, but there’s already enough chum in the water to encourage MAGA world to dismiss the case against Trump as a political hatchet job. The fact remains that if Trump is convicted by a Fulton County jury on the charges facing him, it will be one conviction he cannot reverse even if he becomes the 47th president. But the prosecution has given Trump fodder for an awful lot of appeals in every sense of that word.

This post has been updated.