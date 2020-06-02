See George Floyd Protest Photos From Around the U.S.

Washington, D.C., June 1.
Photo: Stephen Voss/Stephen Voss
Since the day after a Minnesota police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, protests against police brutality have become a constant all over the country — sometimes spilling over into looting, chaos, and violence as cops attack protesters and vice versa. Below are some of the latest photos from the streets of American cities.
D.C., June 1.
Photo: Stephen Voss/Stephen Voss
D.C., June 1.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
D.C., June 1.
Photo: Stephen Voss/Stephen Voss
Atlanta, June 1.
Photo: Dustin Chambers/REUTERS
Oakland, June 1.
Photo: Stephen Lam/REUTERS
Los Angeles, June 1.
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Birmingham, June 1.
Photo: Jay Reeves/AP/Shutterstock/Jay Reeves/AP/Shutterstock
Brooklyn, June 1.
Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
Manhattan, June 1.
Photo: Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Minneapolis, June 1.
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
.@NYGovCuomo: “My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency, and basically take over – you would have to take over – the mayor’s job.”
Biden gives a major speech on the unrest sweeping America
Biden: “Our country is crying out for leadership, leadership that can unite us, leadership that can bring us together, leadership that can recognize deep pain and grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time.”
TRUMP will likely give a statement in Rose Garden tonight — as protests spread in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police. White House complex has already emptied out; management asked staff to leave by 4p. Protesters amassed nearby.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An autopsy commissioned for George Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes and ignored cries of distress, the family’s attorneys said.
Facebook employees are staging a rebellion over Mark Zuckerberg’s refusal to act against Donald Trump, expressing their dissatisfaction with their boss on social media in a rare display of dissent from within the company.
Disagreement came from employees at all levels of the company, including some senior staff. Particular criticism was levelled at Zuckerberg’s personal decision to leave up the Facebook version of a tweet sent by Trump in which the president appeared to encourage police to shoot rioters. By contrast, Twitter hid the message behind a warning.
Andrew Crow, the head of design for Facebook’s Portal video-phone, tweeted: “Giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen.”
This is now the largest National Guard deployment in history, surpassing Katrina, with 66,700 soldiers and airman activated for domestic operations. Approx 45k supporting COVID response and 17K supporting response to civil unrest per @NationalGuard