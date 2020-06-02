State Files Civil Rights Charge Against Minneapolis Police: Live Updates

People loot a store as a NYPD police officer watches on Monday night in Manhattan. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but his arrest was not enough to stem the spread of protests throughout the country over the weekend. On Monday night, protests and clashes continued in many cities.

Below is everything we know about the unfolding story of George Floyd’s death and its aftermath across the country.

Tuesday, June 2

State of Minnesota files civil rights charge against Minneapolis police

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced that it will filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd. The move will initiate an investigation into MPD’s policies and practices over the past decade to “determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color and ensure any such practices are stopped,” according to KARE 11.

“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. It is going to take action at all levels from the neighborhood on up, to get the change we need to see. This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

Bill Barr personally involved in clearing of Lafayette Square

It’s still not clear what Trump meant when he said during his Monday phone call with governors, “We will activate Bill Barr and activate him very strongly,” but it seems the attorney general was closely involved in the widely criticized clearing of peaceful protesters around the White House to clear a path for Trump’s Bible photo op.

The Washington Post reports that Barr ordered the clearing of Lafayette Square just before Trump began speaking in the Rose Garden:

According to two federal law enforcement officials, the decision had been made late Sunday or early Monday to extend the perimeter around Lafayette Square by one block. The plan was to be executed, according to the Justice Department official, the following afternoon. Barr was a part of the decision-making process, the official said.

The Justice Department official said that in the afternoon, Barr went to survey the scene and found the perimeter had not been extended. The attorney general conferred with law enforcement officials on the ground, which the official said is captured in a video of the incident.

“He conferred with them to check on the status and basically said: ‘This needs to be done. Get it done,’” the Justice Department official said.

Australia is probing violence against journalists in D.C.

Two Australian journalists were assaulted on camera during the clearing of Lafayette Square on Monday evening. The incident was covered extensively in Australia, and on Tuesday Australian officials said they were opening a probe.

“We have asked the Australian embassy in Washington, D.C. to investigate this incident,” said foreign minister Marise Payne.

“I want to get further advice on how we would go about registering Australia’s strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington,” she said, suggesting Australia plans to file a formal complaint.

The two Australian TV journalists were among the many members of the press targeted by police during last night’s protests.

Trump declares that everything went great last night

Despite a new wave of statements criticizing Trump for having police officers and National Guard units attack peaceful protesters to clear the way for his Bible photo op on Tuesday evening, the president proclaimed that his call for law enforcement “domination” was a success.

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Monday, June 1

A peaceful march in Brooklyn continued well past curfew without any confrontations

It seems as though police kept their distance and did not try to enforce the citywide curfew. While Manhattan was a mess on Monday night, the Brooklyn demonstration, left alone, remained an unprovoked peaceful protest.

Vanderbilt is packed. Many hundreds are still protesting nearly an hour past curfew. It’s remained peaceful and the NYPD still trailing in the back. pic.twitter.com/2IPdk8fQdC — Nolan Hicks 😷 (@ndhapple) June 2, 2020

The long Brooklyn protest march started petering out, but everything I saw was very peaceful.



Marchers stopping to help cars navigate through the crowd, shrugging off officers and walking past them, avoiding places where confrontation was likely, e.g. Barclays. — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 2, 2020

Peaceful Las Vegas protest ends without any confrontations

Intensity is picking up in downtown Las Vegas. The March is moving again. A sea of protest. pic.twitter.com/Gm0P6TdyKL — Ed Komenda (@ejkomenda) June 2, 2020

There do not appear to have been any confrontations nor overly aggressive tactics by police.

After a short speech, a man leading this part of the protest has thanked everyone for coming and told everyone to go home.



People are dispersing.



This protest is over.



Police lights flash in the distance, but there’s not an officer in sight. pic.twitter.com/SmcwVlW6Fd — Ed Komenda (@ejkomenda) June 2, 2020

WOW. @LVMPD in tactical gear and shields on one side. #BlackLivesMatter protesters at the courthouse in #LasVegas on the other side. Lots of shouting. And then THIS. Handshakes shared between protesters & police. Amazing. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/xBuGaLFQGX — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

White House releases a video celebrating Trump’s heroic march to photo op

Clashes continued well past curfew in the city, however:

Happening now, 10:30 PM EST - demonstrators march down the street as police throw flashbangs #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/BbursF6Xkz — jon chase (@jonathanchase_) June 2, 2020

Two people were killed amid unrest in Cicero, Illinois on Monday

Two people were somehow killed amid unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero on Monday night. It’s still not clear what happened, but 60 people were apparently arrested amid clashes and looting in the city, and there were reports of gang confrontations and racial tension.

Helicopter downdraft weaponized in DC

Helicopters (but not Black Hawks, as they’ve been misidentified on social media) are being used against protesters in Washington, D.C.

New: military Blackhawk helicopters seem to be using downdraft in attempt to disperse protestors walking peacefully near DC Superior Court. Seeing arrests that appear to be for curfew violations ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/Rfh2wDeTmN — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) June 2, 2020

Army blackhawks are conducting “show of force” passes on protestors. One flyover snapped a tree that nearly hit several people. pic.twitter.com/Z8UnQOypYy — Thomas Gibbons-Neff (@Tmgneff) June 2, 2020

Downdrafts are a tactic used against insurgents in combat zones:

These are Lakota helicopters performing what’s known as a show of force, which is often conducted by low-flying jets in combat zones to scare away insurgents. A Black Hawk performed the maneuver minutes later. — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) June 2, 2020

“Fuck your curfew” — Chaos, looting spree in Midtown Manhattan

Just before 10 p.m. in midtown, a journalist wonders where the police are:

Must say I do not understand the NYPD strategy tonight. There's a huge group of officers just standing around here on Broadway/51st while looting is out of control in the surrounding blocks. pic.twitter.com/UTqtyCnhQh — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

At 11 p.m. — the beginning of the citywide curfew — protesters marched and chanted “fuck your curfew.”

Jacobs also pointed out that some of the marching protesters were a distinct group from the looters — who have been busy, for hours:

The scenes in Manhattan tonight are beyond anyone’s imagination

pic.twitter.com/zgfY6yoeKx — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) June 2, 2020

On Monday night midtown Manhattan was targeted by vandals – particularly on the east side – Broadway, 5th Ave, Madison Ave, Lexington Ave, 34th St, 57th St, other thoroughfares. Here's what I saw pic.twitter.com/1uMkWBs8pM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 2, 2020

Absolute anarchy at Herald Square now. Fires being lit, Macy's looted, I estimate 200 kids here just cheering pic.twitter.com/DoHyudBCc7 — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Cops running into Macy's at Herald Square as it was being looted. Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here pic.twitter.com/NItOU7POiL — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Ripping through other people’s packages at FedEx Office on Seventh Ave. near W. 39th. Protesters march on toward Times Square while looters remain plenty occupied. pic.twitter.com/mQ7N9iO3oS — Shayna Jacobs (@shaynajacobs) June 2, 2020

It’s not at all clear what the NYPD’s strategy is.

The largest police force in America and they couldn’t prevent looting on Broadway and University Place, despite the fact people vandalized and looted here the last two nights in a row? Where is the NYPD? — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) June 2, 2020

Someone drove an SUV into a group of police officers in Buffalo, injuring two

Spectrum News Buffalo reports that a New York State trooper and a Buffalo police officer were seriously injured when they were struck by an SUV that drove into a line of law enforcement officers near a protest in Buffalo. The driver and passengers of the car have reportedly been taken into custody, and the state trooper and officer are apparently in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Nothing else is yet known about the incident.

The incident was captured on this disturbing video:

BREAKING: Car runs into police officers during protest in Buffalo, New York; at least 2 injured pic.twitter.com/HDXJeh8W85 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

Following pre-curfew looting, de Blasio says curfew will be expanded to Tuesday night and start earlier

.@nycmayor says 8 p.m. curfew tomorrow -- while it is still light out. — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) June 2, 2020

America’s present chaos is perfectly captured in this maddening live news report from Southern California

Just watch it and try not to scream:

This is one of the most absolutely insane moments I've ever seen on live television. pic.twitter.com/Uvzig8YGSa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 2, 2020

Arlington County Police have been withdrawn from DC in protest of Trump’s photo-op circus

The neighboring city doesn’t want to be any part of what’s going there, according to Arlington County Board Member Libby Garvey:

We ordered @ArlingtonVaPD to immediately leave DC. Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op. — Libby Garvey (@libbygarvey) June 2, 2020

Per the county’s press release:

At the direction of the County Board, County Manager and Police Chief, all ACPD officers left the District of Columbia at 8:30 tonight. The County is re-evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position that endangered their health and safety, and that of the people around them, for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.

With the curfew two hours away, looters are hitting midtown Manhattan again

Journalist David Caplan tweets that there has been new looting “at a Duane Reade, Nike, Michael Kors, Yankees Clubhouse store, vandalism at Barnes & Noble, and more, all of those in midtown.”

Looting in midtown. Over a dozen people got the plywood off Bergdorf Goodman at 58th and 5th Ave and smashed the glass but gave up when they heard sirens. Left a hammer on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/npjwZJgoVf — Bedford + Bowery (@bedbow) June 2, 2020

Feels like a very organized effort tonight - kids have turned up with hammers and big bags, they have spotters on the corners and cars ready to go. Group of about 500 kids now running up Fifth Ave looting whatever they want pic.twitter.com/vP97YCLis7 — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

The Nike store on the corner of 20th Street and 5th Avenue was just looted by protesters. #NYCProtest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/F8DP6GvseX — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 2, 2020

Now I'm watching a fucking Lego store being smashed open with hammers. Haven't seen a cop car for about half an hour pic.twitter.com/8A3Qjhv2BH — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

LA police chief blames looters for Floyd’s death, then quickly walks it back

“His death (George Floyd’s) is as much on their (looters) hands as it is those officers.”

-LA police chief, Michael Moore. Truly fuck you, dude. pic.twitter.com/iCgczGRY44 — steve basilone (@sbasilone) June 2, 2020

Moore now returning to the mic and saying he misspoke in saying "blood was on [looters] hands" and that he regrets the remarks but won't apologize to those "creating this destruction" — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) June 2, 2020

More criticism of Trump’s photo-op suppression

..holding a bible, one that declares that God is love and when everything he has said and done is to enflame violence. I am beyond.We need moral leadership and he’s done everything to divide us and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition."2/3 — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020

Wow. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal diocese of Washington is outraged on @CNN “He didn’t ask permission, didn’t pray, abused sacred symbols , all for an approach that is antithetical to our beliefs”. — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) June 2, 2020

I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful!



DC residents — Go home. Be safe — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7 pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020

Has DC become a military state?

“Today, President Trump directed Attorney General Barr to lead federal law enforcement efforts to assist in the restoration of order to the District of Columbia”



Statement below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IVEm7B7pyv — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 2, 2020

CBP personnel have deployed to the National Capital Region to assist law enforcement partners. These “protests” have devolved into chaos & acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators. @CBP is answering the call and will work to keep DC safe. pic.twitter.com/QLueFkgaPO — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) June 1, 2020

An alleged antifa call-to-arms was sent by white nationalists

NBC News reports:

A Twitter account claiming to belong to a national “antifa” organization and pushing violent rhetoric related to ongoing protests has been linked to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the account violated the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts. Twitter suspended the account after a tweet that incited violence.

As protests were taking place in multiple states across the U.S. Sunday night, the newly created account, @ANTIFA_US, tweeted, “Tonight’s the night, Comrades,” with a brown raised fist emoji and “Tonight we say ‘F— The City’ and we move into the residential areas… the white hoods…. and we take what’s ours …”

A largely peaceful protest was tear-gassed to clear space for a bizarre photo op starring the president and a Bible

The area outside the White House looks like a warzone right now pic.twitter.com/MgoUnrPh6l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020

Here is what was happening outside the White House as President Trump was giving his Rose Garden address and saying he is an “ally of all peaceful protestors.” Peaceful protestors being tear gassed outside of the WH gates. I confirmed because I was teargassed along with them. pic.twitter.com/yg0wbSrIXn — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

Just an unbelievable use of military and police force to clear out Lafayette Park of protesters for a photo op at St John’s Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/ue7eCb6ZEM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

And the president’s photo op was definitely not made for video:

great photo op. nailed it pic.twitter.com/X7uedAcxHb — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 1, 2020

(And yes, he just said, when asked if the Bible was his, “it’s a Bible.”)

Donald Trump and a host of all-white aides stage a photo op that requires the tear-gasing of peaceful protesters. The President wields a Bible, a book he is clearly not familiar with. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) June 1, 2020

Why did all this happen?

President Trump was angered by coverage that he was rushed to the underground bunker during protests Friday night and told aides he wanted to be seen outside the White House gates, per @Kevinliptakcnn, leading in part to his walk to St. John’s today. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 2, 2020

Trump declares himself “the president of law and order” while flash bangs sound in the background

There was absolutely no reason to presume that President Trump would give a speech tonight that could unify the nation — and he didn’t.

Speaking from the Rose Garden as flash bangs could be heard being used against nearby protesters, the president claimed he was an “ally of all peaceful protesters” — and vowed to deploy the military to subdue the nationwide protests if governors didn’t crack down on them sufficiently.

“We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now,” Trump said, claiming he was “the president of law and order.”

He also repeated what he told governors earlier Monday: “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights,” he said, but did not declare that he would use the Insurrection Act, which is the only legal way he could do that.

Just spoke to some experts:



1) Trump basically just threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, but didn't



2) As for "thousands" of military in DC, it's likely an exaggeration but active-duty troops could do logistics and intel work, not law enforcement https://t.co/ip7WdxgCzo — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) June 1, 2020

Watch the full speech:

Meanwhile at the White House

TRUMP will likely give a statement in Rose Garden tonight — as protests spread in the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police. White House complex has already emptied out; management asked staff to leave by 4p. Protesters amassed nearby. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

Private autopsy of George Floyd determines he was asphyxiated by police

Last week, a county medical examiner said that an autopsy of George Floyd “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” and suggested that officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes was only a contributing factor in Floyd’s death. A second, private autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family concluded differently, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Monday:

Both reports find the manner of death is homicide, a potentially significant development as the criminal case against since-fired Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin moves forward.

Attorneys for the Floyd family said Monday afternoon that a private autopsy conducted by two doctors found he died of asphyxia, which happens which pressure is placed on certain parts of the body, limiting the flow of oxygen to the brain and shutting down organs.

Hours later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a new report saying that he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Louisville police chief fired following shooting of protester David McAtee, a popular BBQ restaurant owner

The chief of the Louisville Metro Police, Steve Conrad, was fired on Monday after a protester, David McAtee, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Monday morning. McAttee, the popular owner of YaYa’s BBQ in West Louisville, was killed when police “returned fire” after allegedly being fired upon while trying to break up a large crowd amid the city’s overnight curfew, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday — but there remains much confusion around exactly what happened. Local and state police investigations have been launched into the shooting.

David McAtee was shot and killed by LMPD officers and the National Guard this morning. Family and witnesses say law enforcement should have never been there. McAtee was serving food at his bbq spot at the time.



His family is praying in front of #lmpd officers #louisville pic.twitter.com/tQ4r2ViCUp — Phylicia Ashley (@pashleywave3) June 1, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he fired Conrad after learning that the police officers involved in the shooting had turned off their body cameras.

Local authorities have also not released any additional information about the alleged shooter in the crowd.

NYC curfew ordered for Monday night

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered an 11 p.m. curfew for New York City after intensifying clashes over the past three nights in the city between police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, as well as looting in areas of lower Manhattan. Governor Cuomo made the announcement during a Monday afternoon radio interview, adding that the number of police on the streets of lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn would be doubled — to “about 8,000” officers.

It is the first citywide curfew in recent memory, and will be in place until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“Then we will see where we are tomorrow,” Cuomo said in regards to whether or not the overnight curfew would remain in effect on Tuesday night.

Cuomo also said that the National Guard was on standby and would be deployed if needed.

In his executive order instituting the curfew, Mayor de Blasio cited the coronavirus pandemic as part of the rationale:

June 1 2020 - @NYCMayor issues an executive order instituting a curfew in New York City pic.twitter.com/CGCLHmLjmg — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) June 1, 2020

On Sunday night, following peaceful protests throughout the city during the day, clashes began between police and groups of protesters, and looters targeted businesses in downtown Manhattan. There were also numerous instances of police aggression toward protesters captured on video and shared on social media, some of which appeared to be unprovoked.

With the order, New York joins dozens of other cities throughout the country that have issued overnight curfews in recent days, as protests over Floyd’s death spread to more than a hundred cities, leading to violence in many.

For our previous coverage of the first six nights of protests, go here.

This post will be continuously updated with new reports and information.