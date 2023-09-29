Government Shutdown Live Updates: No Sign of a Deal

Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Here we go again. The U.S. government is once more on the brink of a shutdown thanks to an ongoing standoff between House GOP leadership and the caucus’s hard-line MAGA faction. They’ll have to work out their differences enough to pass at least a stopgap bill by 12:01 am Sunday, which is when the federal government will run out of funding and need to start shutting down. At present, there is little reason to believe they’ll reach a deal by then. Below are running updates, commentary, and analysis about this impending crisis as it unfolds.