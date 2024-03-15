What We Know About the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Photo: Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

On Thursday, the evening rush-hour commute quickly turned to panic when a scuffle on a subway train resulted in one man being shot in the head at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Brooklyn. Videos shared on social media captured much of the fight, as well as frantic scenes in which straphangers tried to flee or shelter in place as police responded. The shooting happened despite recent efforts by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul to deter violent crime in the subway system, including increased bag checks and the deployment of National Guard members in stations. Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

According to authorities, at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, a 32-year-old man boarded a northbound A train, likely at the Nostrand Avenue station. As the train started moving, he was confronted and soon accosted by a 36-year-old man who was already on the train. NYPD chief of transit Michael Kemper said Thursday that multiple witnesses described the older man as being “aggressive and provocative” toward the younger man. It’s not yet clear why.

“Words were exchanged between the two, and during the words, it became physical,” Kemper said.

Cell-phone footage from inside the car appears to shed more light on how the altercation began and provide details beyond what the NYPD initially reported. In one video, a man can be heard screaming at another man sitting on the train. “I’ll beat you up! You think you’re gonna beat up cops? I’ll beat you up,” he said.

Although it’s not explicitly clear what the man meant, one passenger on the train seemed to think he was referencing the brawl between NYPD officers and several migrants outside of a Times Square migrant shelter in early February. “He think you’re a migrant. He think you an immigrant,” a woman says off camera.

The man’s rhetoric continued to escalate. “F- - - you. F- - - your kind. F- - -your race,” he said.

As the heckling continued, the second man got up, and the two assumed fighting stances as other passengers quickly moved to the other side of the train car. “There’s babies on here!” one woman can be heard yelling as the men began to fight.

The two men grapple, falling against empty seats in the car. At one point, another woman appears to stab the older man in the back with an unknown item after rummaging through her bag. He can be heard yelling, “You stabbed me?” A red stain can be seen growing on his white undershirt as the video continues.

At another point, a man in a reflective vest attempted to separate the group. But the situation continued to escalate as the injured man then pulled a gun from his jacket pocket. The person recording turns away from the scene to flee, and several gunshots can be heard as the passengers rush away from the fight and out of the car to safety after the doors open at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

Police officers already inside the station quickly responded, detaining the 32-year-old. The 36-year-old was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. ABC News reports that the victim had been shot four times and had two stab wounds in his back.

In another video, recorded by Joyce Philippe, an ABC News reporter, passengers on a different car in the station crouch down on the floor as officers can be seen running past the open train doors.

“NYPD was telling everyone to get down and stay down while the train doors stayed open,” Philippe said in an interview with the Daily News. “It was an extremely terrifying moment and people were afraid for their lives.”

During a Friday briefing, Jeffrey Maddrey, the chief of department suggested that the incident was captured on body-worn cameras, but he said that any such footage couldn’t be released yet, citing an “active investigation.”

“As the investigation unfolds, I’m sure we’ll be releasing more video. We’ll be doing further updates and, ultimately, our great district attorney here in Kings County will make a decision on what’s going to happen as far as charges,” he said.

Who are the people involved and will they face charges?

On Friday, authorities revealed that the man who carried the gun and was ultimately shot had entered the subway system without paying his fare by using an emergency gate. Chief Maddrey said the victim had been identified but declined to name him or confirm if he had any prior arrests. The New York Post reports that his name is Dajuan Robinson.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office announced Friday that it was not pursuing charges against the 32-year-old who fired the gun. Though the DA’s office did not name him, PIX11 reports that the man’s name is Younece Obuad.

“Yesterday’s shooting inside a crowded subway car was shocking and deeply upsetting,” Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for the DA’s office said in a statement. “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter.”

As for the woman who reportedly stabbed Robinson, law enforcement is currently searching for her. Her identity hasn’t been revealed and it’s not clear what charges she might face, if any.

How have elected city officials responded?

During a series of media appearances Friday morning, Mayor Adams suggested the shooting was linked to mental illness and was evidence that both the state and the city need to do more to address the mental-health crisis in the subway system. “You’ve got to give us more power, Albany, to deal with involuntary removals for those who are dealing with severe mental-health illness,” he said during an interview on 77 WABC.

It’s not yet known if the man who seemed to start the altercation has any known history of mental illness. Recent reporting from the New York Post revealed that nearly half of the individuals arrested for assaulting MTA employees in the subways have extensive criminal records as well as a history of mental illness. The outlet found that 20 out of 38 perpetrators arrested had a minimum of five arrests associated with them.

In a statement, Councilmember Lincoln Restler said, “This is a horrible tragedy & deeply unnerving to the millions of New Yorkers who take the subway every day.”

Curtis Sliwa, the former Republican mayoral candidate, said that more police officers are needed in the subway system in order to tackle crime. “Hochul and Adams say we have a ‘perception’ of crime, but it’s a reality. We need NYPD patrolling the cars, not just stations. We need to be proactive against subway violence, not reactive,” he said on X.

This post has been updated throughout.