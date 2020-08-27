Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall at Near Category 5 Strength: Updates

NOAA GOES image of Hurricane Laura late Wednesday night. Illustration: Screencap/NOAA GOES Satellite

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana just after midnight local time on Wednesday after having intensified to near Category 5 strength. It arrived on the Gulf Coast, just east of the Texas-Louisiana border, with 150 m.p.h. winds and is forecast to deliver an “unsurvivable” storm surge which could reach 20 feet high and travel as far as 40 miles inland, causing catastrophic damage.

The week began with the unprecedented threat of two named storms battering the Gulf Coast at once, a prospect that dissipated, thankfully, when Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm before it made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River. Residents of east Texas and southwest Louisiana will not be so lucky, as Hurricane Laura has only continued to strengthen as it approached the coast, feeding off of exceptionally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Though it remained a Category 4 storm at landfall, Laura is still an extremely powerful and dangerous hurricane of historic proportions.

#Laura continues to have max winds of 150 mph. Only 4 hurricanes on record (since 1851) have had max winds >=150 mph this far north in the Gulf of Mexico: Last Island (1856), Freeport (1932), Camille (1969) and Michael (2018). #HurricaneLaura #hurricane pic.twitter.com/2Nb9Bv3xWi — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 27, 2020

Below is everything we know about Hurricane Laura, its path, and its wrath — updated as new information becomes available.

Hurricane Laura's journey over the last 14 hours, from rapid deepening to its ultimate landfall as a high-end category 4 hurricane in Louisiana: pic.twitter.com/SCzqEc9q5n — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 27, 2020

Where is the hurricane and where and when will it hit?

Hurricane Laura made landfall at Category 4 strength just after midnight central time in Cameron, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that an “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracostal City, Lousiana including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.” The storm surge, which could reach as high as 20 feet above sea level in some areas, could travel as far as 40 miles inland, and the NHC warns that the flood waters may not recede for several days.

The NHC expects catastrophic 150 m.p.h. wind damage where the eyewall moves ashore, as well as widespread hurricane-force winds and wind gusts across southeast Texas and western Louisiana in the early morning hours Thursday. As much as 10-15 inches of rain may fall in some areas, and widespread flash flooding is also expected throughout the region. In addition, tornado warnings were issued Wednesday night along the storm’s northern outer bands.

The largest community directly in Laura’s path is Lake Charles, Louisiana (pop. 78,000), the state’s fifth largest city. Almost 300,000 people live in southwestern Louisiana. In extreme east Texas along the coast, the Jefferson County cities of Port Arthur (pop. 53,000) and Beaumont (pop. 117,000) are also in the storm’s path. The region is the nation’s largest petrochemical hub.

Per the New Orleans Advocate:

If Laura’s winds do not taper off before landfall, the storm was poised to overtake 2005’s Hurricane Katrina as the most powerful hurricane to ever hit the Louisiana coast, easily outdistancing Hurricanes Rita of 2005, Ike of 2008 and Audrey of 1957, for both surge and intensity, forecasters said.

Its hurricane-force winds extended out 60 miles, and they were expected to leave behind an “unrecognizable” path of destruction between Cameron Parish and Shreveport, more than 200 miles to the north. … Tropical-storm-force winds extended out as far as 205 miles from Laura’s center.

Laura will rapidly weaken, as all hurricanes do, as it moves over land.

Latest storm surge projections from NHC, just a little while before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. pic.twitter.com/cE98bHWqsG — Jeff Adelson (@jadelson) August 27, 2020

What is an ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge?

Laura’s storm surge could reach as high as 20 feet and travel 40 miles inland — making one of the lowest lying coastlines in the U.S. a death trap for anyone who has not evacuated. Forecasters have warned that the majority of Louisiana’s Cameron Parish, which is home to nearly 7,000 people, may end up being underwater. Most residents have reportedly evacuated — but not all, and anyone trying to shelter in place may have to contend with a two-story wall of water.

150 people in Cameron Parish refused to leave, planned to weather #Laura in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles. “It’s a very sad situation. We did everything we could to encourage them to leave.” #lagov #lawx (from ⁦@AP⁩) https://t.co/4fxKlZPoYQ — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 27, 2020

The surge is expected to travel up local waterways, including the Calcasieu and Mermentau rivers, potentially bringing historic levels of flooding to the Lake Charles area.

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Advocate’s Jeff Nowak explained that Laura’s storm surge could be among the highest in Louisiana’s recorded history (a record Hurricane Katrina set with 19 feet):

“Unsurvivable is not a word that we like to use,” said Ben Schott, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s one I’ve never used before.” …

A dangerous storm surge typically reaches coastal areas well ahead of the storm’s center, and can combine with high tide to flood many areas that would normally be safe and dry. If coupled with high tide, the surge could climb as high as 20 feet in parts of Cameron Parish, and as high as 15 feet as far east as Vermilion Parish. A large swatch of the southwest Louisiana coastline could face a surge of more than 9 feet, according to forecasters.

For a sense of what that would be like, up close, the Weather Channel gave this virtual demonstration earlier Wednesday — and the storm has only intensified since:

Here's the @weatherchannel's always unsettling green screen representation of what the storm surge could look like from Hurricane Laura. It's projected to reach as high as 20 feet in some parts of Louisiana.



👀⤵️pic.twitter.com/v1zpSN7gRX — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 26, 2020

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards has said that the storm “is going to be akin to Rita,” the Category 5 hurricane that hit in 2005 just weeks after Hurricane Katrina. Laura is projected to follow a similar path to that storm, which caused $18.5 billion in damage.

LAKE CHARLES: Photos from around town as residents and business owners prepare for #HurricaneLaura's arrival. pic.twitter.com/KsDwto7wLa — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 26, 2020

How have Louisiana and Texas prepared?

Governor Edwards of Louisiana and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas have both declared states of emergency, and have said that their requests for the president to grant federal emergency declarations have been approved. The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge warning from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana. Governor Edward closed Interstate 10, near Lake Charles, on Wednesday night.

Portions of I-10 are now closed due to the imminent arrival of #HurricaneLaura. I-10 eastbound is closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line, and I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalaya Basin. @La_DOTD #lagov #Laura #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

Mandatory evacuations have already been called in many areas, including Jefferson county in Texas and Lake Charles in Louisiana. Around 500,000 people have been instructed to evacuate in the two states, though Texas does not appear to be prepared for the overlap of challenges from the pandemic summer and hurricane season. On Tuesday, Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said that COVID-19 testing teams would be sent to shelters “as soon as practical,” but that a hotel would be “the safest place for [evacuated] families to be.”

Some of the east Texas communities in Laura’s path were devastated just three years ago by Hurricane Harvey.

Meanwhile, some wealthy homeowners have been taking matters into their own hands with some high-tech levy tactics — though their effectiveness against such a monster storm remains to be seen:

As the powerful #HurricaneLaura approaches Louisiana's coast, homeowners of expensive properties in Lake Charles set up inflatable levees to try to prevent surge: pic.twitter.com/jeLtxv8Wjv — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) August 27, 2020

How Laura could impact the pandemic in Louisiana and Texas

Thankfully, the summer surge in COVID-19 cases has on the decline in both states, meaning patients injured by the storm who are transported to hospitals in east Texas and Louisiana will not be entering into wards inundated with coronavirus patients. However, the challenges of social distancing and accessing PPE in crowded shelters could create the conditions for a superspreader event. According to the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool provided by Georgia Tech, most parishes and counties expected to be hit hard by Laura have a risk level of over 90 percent, meaning that if 100 people are at a gathering, there is a nine-in-ten chance that there will be a person who has coronavirus in the room. Those aren’t great odds when some shelters in Texas are already at capacity.

To help decrease the risk of COVID-19 spreading in shelters, local governments in Texas have cut their capacity significantly, while Governor Edwards of Louisiana does not intend to open state shelters. “We are not a sheltering city, but we might have to shelter people that couldn’t get out in time,” Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames told the Texas Tribune. “But now in a building that had capacity for 200, we can only shelter 100.”

Both states have boosted programs placing evacuees in hotel rooms to limit the risk of exposure: On Wednesday, Louisiana booked 2,000 rooms for evacuees from the coastal area. However, regional supply is starting to be strained, too. “Hotels up and down the coast from Austin to San Antonio are full,” Rocky Vaz, the director of emergency management for the city of Dallas, said on Wednesday. “Dallas hotels are filling up extremely fast.”

Other challenges abound: Some nursing homes in the region decided not to evacuate, concerned that the risk of COVID-19 infection for their elderly residents was more dangerous than weathering the tremendous storm. Some communities, including neighborhoods in Port Arthur, Texas, are still recovering from the last devastating storm to blow through — Hurricane Harvey in 2017. One organizer in Port Arthur, Vernon Pierce, told the Texas Tribune that he anticipated that the pandemic could slow locally-driven recovery efforts as well, if people do not have the funds to donate or feel safe enough to volunteer their time to rebuild.

This post has been updated throughout.