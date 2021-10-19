What Is Congress Even Doing Right Now? A Brief Guide.

As you are likely aware, this year Democrats in Congress are attempting to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a massive reconciliation bill containing much of President Biden’s agenda, while simultaneously avoiding a debt-ceiling crisis and a government shutdown. What you may not know is what Congress is actually up to at the moment, as negotiations on these interlocking issues keep dragging on and their due dates are repeatedly pushed back. So here are the latest updates on what’s taking so long, when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi say they’ll wrap things up, and when they actually have to finish to avoid various political and economic disasters.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
This legislation passed the Senate on August 11 with a great deal of hoopla. It’s still awaiting a House vote.
What’s the holdup?
The bill has been linked from the get-go to the FY 2022 Budget Reconciliation Bill (a.k.a. the Build Back Better legislation incorporating much of Biden’s 2021 agenda), with House progressives threatening to vote against it unless at least a basic agreement on the reconciliation bill is reached. House Republicans also whipped against the bill when Speaker Nancy Pelosi was considering a vote on or soon after her original deadline of September 30.
The big picture here is that House “centrists” extorted that deadline from Pelosi, but progressives refused to budge, leaving Democrats where they’ve been for months: ready to pass the infrastructure bill if and only if there’s at least major progress on reconciliation.
When do they say it will be done?
Pelosi has set a revised deadline of October 31, guaranteeing many bad jokes about the horror of failure. Everyone agrees that once there is a reconciliation agreement, the infrastructure bill can move forward, but Democrats differ on how much agreement is necessary (some progressives continue to insist a reconciliation bill has to clear both the Senate and the House before they will support the infrastructure bill).
What’s the real deadline?
There’s one real deadline embedded in the infrastructure bill: surface transportation dollars whose authorization expired on September 30. But Congress enacted a one-month stopgap bill covering those needs and ending a brief furlough of some federal employees affected by the funding gap. So now these funds are linked to the new October 31 goal Pelosi has set out for getting enough done on reconciliation to bring the infrastructure bill to the floor.
Other than that, there’s no real deadline for the infrastructure bill. If it fails to pass the House, it would join the many efforts at a bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Trump administration that never found traction.
The Budget Reconciliation Bill
Both the Senate and the House have passed on strict party-line votes a budget resolution for FY 2022 that authorizes a budget reconciliation bill of up to $3.5 trillion. But there has never been internal agreement among Democrats about the exact size and shape of that legislation.
What’s the holdup?
Democrats need unanimous support in the Senate and near-unanimous support in the House to get a reconciliation bill enacted. Two senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have separately objected to the $3.5 trillion price tag and multiple provisions in the bill that have been slowly emerging in congressional committees and in a series of negotiations. House and Senate progressives typically think $3.5 trillion is significantly too low, and that the investments in climate change and progress against income inequality they expected the bill to encompass are nonnegotiable.
There are separate strategic disagreements among Democrats as to whether a reduction in the price tag of the bill should be accomplished via fewer key investments or shortened timelines (e.g., expiration dates well before the ten-year maximum “window” for reconciliation provisions).
When do they say it will be done?
Pelosi is implicitly assuming a breakthrough in the reconciliation stalemate by October 31, enabling the infrastructure bill to come to a vote (there is also some sentiment that a deal is necessary to bolster base turnout in the Virginia gubernatorial race that concludes on November 2).
If that doesn’t happen, or if a sketchy agreement isn’t enough to clear the infrastructure bill, then you can expect Democrats to begin stipulating later holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, or even New Year’s to get this key chore done. They aren’t going to give up since Build Back Better represents a critical measure of the success or failure of Biden’s presidency so far.
What’s the real deadline?
Technically, the budget resolution that authorized the reconciliation bill remains in effect until the end of FY 2022 on September 30, 2022. Democrats could also choose to roll over certain provisions contemplated for the Build Back Better legislation into a new FY 2023 budget resolution and reconciliation bill. But either stratagem runs into the conventional wisdom that Congress never enacts controversial legislation in an election year, and the reality that House centrists vulnerable to defeat in 2022 may get even warier of an expensive bill. This is the logic behind the centrist argument that Democrats need to “accept the win” by enacting the infrastructure bill immediately, in case that’s all they can get done before facing voters.
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Congress enacted a temporary measure lifting the public-debt limit by $480 billion on October 12. It was anticipated then that the increase would keep the federal government from defaulting on its obligations until at least early December.
What’s the holdup?
As has been the case since at least July, congressional Republicans are insisting that lifting the debt limit is the exclusive responsibility of the Democratic Party as it is (a) the governing party at present and (b) the party proposing trillions in new spending, taxing, and debt. Democrats have logically responded that today’s debt is the product of yesterday’s spending, particularly during the Trump administration, when Democrats were willing to cooperate in raising or suspending the debt limit. Republicans demanded that Democrats include a debt-limit measure in their Democrats-only FY 2022 budget reconciliation bill (a bit difficult insofar as that measure has not yet been drafted), while Democrats demanded that Republicans stop filibustering a simple resolution lifting the limit.
Finally, right as an economically calamitous debt default was becoming a real possibility (Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had set a deadline of October 18 before its own “emergency” measures to pay the government’s bills would run its course), Mitch McConnell offered to provide enough votes to overcome a filibuster on a temporary debt-limit increase (providing it supplied a specific dollar amount that Republicans could exploit in 2022 attack ads), which is what happened on October 12.
Right after the vote, though, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made a floor speech blaming the whole contrived mess on Republicans, and an allegedly offended McConnell vowed never to extend Democrats a debt-limit lifeline again. So the two parties are back where they were before heading toward a new debt-limit “cliff.”
When do they say it will be done?
Both parties agreed the temporary debt-limit increase should suffice until early December, around the time a stopgap spending bill would be needed to keep the federal government open. There is now, finally, some quiet acceptance among congressional Democrats that they will have to get this one as part of budget reconciliation. If in a few weeks the already authorized FY 2022 reconciliation bill hasn’t taken shape, Democrats may have to pass a second budget resolution and a second reconciliation bill just to lift the debt limit.
When is the real deadline?
It’s pretty much whenever Janet Yellen says it is. There has been some quiet talk of incoming federal revenues to push the upcoming early-December debt-limit cliff into late December or even January, delinking it from the government-showdown “cliff,” which would be helpful.
Avoiding a Government Shutdown
On September 30, Congress headed off a government shutdown with a stopgap spending bill extending current appropriations for a bit more than three months. This is a pretty common practice, since regular appropriations are almost never completed by the end of the fiscal year.
When is the deadline?
There is no real ambiguity about this deadline: It’s on December 3, when the stopgap spending authority expires.
What’s the holdup?
If this issue remains delinked from other controversies on Capitol Hill, an appropriations measure — short term or a bit longer — might quietly sneak through Congress with bipartisan support.
Unfortunately, that’s unlikely: Some faction in one of the two parties will likely take the measure hostage in pursuit of some kind of ransom. Republicans, who have zero leverage over the budget reconciliation process, will probably refuse to support (and in the Senate will actively filibuster) a new spending bill unless Democrats make a concession or concessions on the reconciliation bill. But almost anything could happen, up to and including another pre-Christmas government shutdown like the one that shuttered much of the federal government in 2018. That one was over Donald Trump’s insistence on border-wall funding. There’s no deadline on major consequences for ridiculous demands.