What Is Congress Even Doing Right Now? A Brief Guide.

This legislation passed the Senate on August 11 with a great deal of hoopla. It’s still awaiting a House vote.

What’s the holdup?

The bill has been linked from the get-go to the FY 2022 Budget Reconciliation Bill (a.k.a. the Build Back Better legislation incorporating much of Biden’s 2021 agenda), with House progressives threatening to vote against it unless at least a basic agreement on the reconciliation bill is reached. House Republicans also whipped against the bill when Speaker Nancy Pelosi was considering a vote on or soon after her original deadline of September 30.

The big picture here is that House “centrists” extorted that deadline from Pelosi, but progressives refused to budge, leaving Democrats where they’ve been for months: ready to pass the infrastructure bill if and only if there’s at least major progress on reconciliation.

When do they say it will be done?

Pelosi has set a revised deadline of October 31, guaranteeing many bad jokes about the horror of failure. Everyone agrees that once there is a reconciliation agreement, the infrastructure bill can move forward, but Democrats differ on how much agreement is necessary (some progressives continue to insist a reconciliation bill has to clear both the Senate and the House before they will support the infrastructure bill).

What’s the real deadline?

There’s one real deadline embedded in the infrastructure bill: surface transportation dollars whose authorization expired on September 30. But Congress enacted a one-month stopgap bill covering those needs and ending a brief furlough of some federal employees affected by the funding gap. So now these funds are linked to the new October 31 goal Pelosi has set out for getting enough done on reconciliation to bring the infrastructure bill to the floor.

Other than that, there’s no real deadline for the infrastructure bill. If it fails to pass the House, it would join the many efforts at a bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Trump administration that never found traction.