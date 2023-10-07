Israel at War After Stunning Hamas Attack: Live Updates

A police station destroyed by Palestinian militants in Sderot, Israel. Photo: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than 1,100 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza after Hamas militants launched a stunning surprise attack on Saturday, invading multiple towns in southern Israel by land, sea, and air after firing thousands of rockets and missiles at Israeli cities. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza. The wide-scale attack, which marked the 50th anniversary of Israel’s 1973 War, is the largest the country has faced in decades, and a startling escalation of the endless conflict between Israel and Palestinians militants in the occupied territories, including Gaza, which has been under an strict Israeli blockade since Hamas took control of the densely populated strip of land in 2007. The fighting was ongoing on Sunday, as the death toll continues to rise. Below are live updates on this conflict and its consequences.

This post has been updated.