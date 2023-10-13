Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Gaza Invasion ‘Imminent’

Nearly one week after Hamas militants killed at least 1,300 people during a horrifying incursion into Israel, it now appears it will be a matter of hours or days before Israeli forces launch a ground invasion of Gaza. In the meantime, Israel has continued its relentless airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, where already at least 1,800 people have been killed and scores more injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. And the violence has begun to spread beyond Gaza. Below are live updates, including the latest news and sharpest commentary from across the web, on this unprecedented situation as it continues to develop.
When is Israel going to invade Gaza?
On Friday, the Israeli military issued a 24-hour warning calling for the more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to “evacuate south for your own safety.” Following an unprecedented call-up of 300,000 reservists, Israeli forces have been massing at the border, and two Israeli officials told Politico on Friday that the country’s widely expected ground operation into Gaza is “imminent”:
The Israeli officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans, said the evacuation order was issued to save as many Palestinian lives as possible ahead of the ground operation. The short window of time for that evacuation was necessary so that Hamas wouldn’t have much time to prepare, they said. …
It’s unclear whether most, or even many, of the Gazans ordered to leave their homes will be able to do so ahead of the ground invasion. Humanitarian aid groups say the timeline is too short and the conditions too challenging for such a large movement of people. Hamas is complicating the situation, urging residents to stay in their homes. And with Israel having cut off much of the electricity to the area, it’s difficult for electronic messages with instructions on how to evacuate to reach the intended audience.
‘The U.S. is giving Israel permission for war crimes’
Eric Levitz calls out the Biden administration for not doing enough to reign in its ally:
The U.S. government has done little to deter Israel from committing war crimes. It has declined to reject Israel’s evacuation order. “We’re going to be careful not to get into armchair-quarterbacking the tactics on the ground” of the Israel Defense Forces, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday. “What I can tell you is we understand what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to move civilians out of harm’s way and giving them fair warning.”
Meanwhile, the administration has forbidden State Department officials from releasing statements that call for “de-escalation/ceasefire,” an “end to violence/bloodshed,” or “restoring calm.” A White House spokesperson decried congressional progressives’ advocacy for a ceasefire as “repugnant” and “disgraceful.”
Late Friday, Fox News reported that the White House has encouraged Israel to delay its ground invasion until safe passage for Palestinian civilians out of northern Gaza can be secured. This is better than nothing. But it leaves Israel’s reckless siege and aerial bombardment campaign unchallenged.
This is a patent failure of moral leadership. The U.S. has the power to exert some influence over Israeli strategy. The primary cost of its acquiescence to Israeli war crimes will be the deaths of a grotesque number of innocent Gazans. A secondary cost will be a decline in America’s standing in the world in general and the Middle East in particular. It is not in America’s national interest to abet the mass killing of Palestinian civilians.
