Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Invasion of Gaza Has Begun

This image grab from AFPTV footage shows balls of fire rising above Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 27. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s widely expected invasion of the northern Gaza Strip has begun, nearly three weeks after Hamas’ stunning attack. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces announced ground forces “are expanding their operation,” shortly after Israeli attacks, including the largest period of bombardment of the war, apparently severed all lines of communication with Gaza. The death toll in Gaza, already in the thousands, is expected to rise sharply. Below are live updates on this situation as it develops.