Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Invasion of Gaza Has Begun

Israel’s widely expected invasion of the northern Gaza Strip has begun, nearly three weeks after Hamas’ stunning attack. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces announced ground forces “are expanding their operation,” shortly after Israeli attacks, including the largest period of bombardment of the war, apparently severed all lines of communication with Gaza. The death toll in Gaza, already in the thousands, is expected to rise sharply. Below are live updates on this situation as it develops.
Not calling the invasion an invasion
Apparently, expanding ground operations may mean something less than an actual invasion, per ABC News:
A U.S. official told ABC News the Israelis are launching a more limited incursion and have agreed to provide humanitarian support in conjunction with the operation. In an interview with ABC News, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Peter Lerner denied the expanded operations are the official ground invasion that has been expected.
Another military spokesperson wouldn’t say if this was the invasion, reports the New York Times:
Maj. Nir Dinar, a military spokesman, said some Israeli troops had crossed the border and were fighting inside the Gaza Strip, but he declined to say if the incursion was the start of a full-scale ground invasion, which Israel has been threatening to launch for weeks. For two days, Israeli forces and tanks have made small sallies into Gaza without staying. “Our troops and tanks are inside the Gaza Strip — they’re shooting and they’re operating,” Major Dinar said. He added: “But our troops and tanks were inside Gaza yesterday as well.”
CBS News adds that “the extent of the expanded activity was unclear, but two U.S. officials tell CBS News this appears to be a rolling start to the ground invasion.”
As far as where IDF ground forces are operating, Hamas says it’s in at least two locations:
Everyone is still trapped in Gaza
Including U.S. citizens, despite weeks of negotiations between officials from the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas. NBC News reports:
A senior [Biden] administration official said that over the past week, Egypt, Hamas and Israel have all raised objections to a continuous flow of aid going in, as the U.S. has been demanding since the beginning of the war.
Senior administration officials say Egypt was insisting no one could come out of Gaza until all the aid got in, but that those Egyptian officials have now relented, but now Hamas is holding up the exit of the Americans.
“There are a lot of factors and moving pieces,” one U.S. official said. “We’re exploring all options.”
Peace protest shuts down Grand Central Terminal
Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration and sit-in, organized by the Jewish anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace. It prompted the MTA to temporarily close down the terminal, disrupting subway service.
UN General Assembly calls for ceasefire
The General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for a “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza. General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding, but signal broad international support.
An amendment to the resolution by Canada calling Hamas’s October 7 incursion a terrorist attack was opposed by all Arab countries and defeated.
U.S. has warned against full ground assault
The Biden administration has reportedly been warning Israel against a full invasion of Gaza, but while U.S. pressure may have helped delay the ground operation, it’s not clear how much Israeli leaders are heeding the advice. Per the Washington Post on Friday:
The Biden administration is urging Israel to rethink its plans for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and instead to opt for a more “surgical” operation using aircraft and special operations forces carrying out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets and infrastructure, according to five U.S. officials familiar with the discussions.
Administration officials have become highly concerned about the potential repercussions of a full ground assault, the officials said, and they increasingly doubt that it would achieve Israel’s stated goal of eliminating Hamas. They also are concerned that it could derail negotiations to free nearly 200 hostages, particularly as diplomats think they have made “significant” advances in recent days to free a number of them, potentially including some Americans, one of the officials said.
The Biden administration also is worried that a ground invasion could result in numerous casualties among Palestinian civilians as well as Israeli soldiers, potentially triggering a dramatic escalation of hostilities in the region, the officials said. U.S. officials think a targeted operation would be more conducive to hostage negotiations, less likely to interrupt humanitarian aid deliveries, less deadly for people on both sides, and less likely to provoke a wider war in the region, the officials said.
The invasion has begun
On Friday night, Israeli forces launched their heaviest barrage of air strikes on Gaza since the war’s start on October 7, striking what they said were Hamas targets, including tunnel infrastructure in northern Gaza. Air strikes are also being conducted in southern Gaza, where an estimated 700,000 Gazan civilians fled after the the Israeli urged them to leave the north. Soon after the air strikes began, an IDF spokesman held a news conference and announced:
In the last few hours, we have increased the attacks in Gaza. The Air Force is widely attacking underground targets and terrorist infrastructures, very significantly. Following the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding their operation tonight.
For civilians trapped in the war zone, the situation looks increasingly dire:
Gaza appears to have lost all telephone and internet access
What about the hostages?
International negotiations have been underway to get Hamas to release a significant number of the more than 200 Israeli hostages militants abducted during their October 7 attack. It appears Israeli leaders believe the negotiations have mostly been a stalling tactic: