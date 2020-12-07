All of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet Nominees

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the chaotic obstacles being put up by the Trump campaign, the Biden transition team is moving forward, with Cabinet picks and major positions being filled over the past several weeks. Below is a running list of who will be joining the executive branch come January, assuming the nominees clear the Senate confirmation process.

White House Chief of Staff: Ron Klain

Biden’s first order of business was to name a chief of staff to keep the vetting and transition processes from getting bogged down in the face of Trump’s recalcitrance. The chief of staff for Joe Biden when he was vice-president, Ron Klain was also the Obama administration’s Ebola-response coordinator during the outbreak in 2014 and 2015 — vital experience to have in a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 Americans.

Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen

On November 23, The Wall Street Journal reported that former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is expected to serve as Biden’s Treasury secretary. As the Journal notes, Yellen would not only be the first woman to lead the Department of the Treasury but the “first person to have headed the Treasury, the central bank and the White House Council of Economic Advisers,” the three most powerful economic positions in the nation. In recent months, Yellen has expressed a willingness to use fiscal measures to stimulate economic recovery in a nation with a poverty rate above 11 percent. “This is not a good time to have fiscal policy switch from being accommodative to creating a drag,” Yellen said in October. “That’s what happened [last decade], and it retarded the recovery.”

On November 30, when Biden officially announced Yellen’s nomination, he also said he intends to nominate Adewale Adeyemo — who served as a senior economic adviser in the Obama administration and is the current president of the Obama Foundation based in Chicago — as deputy Treasury secretary,

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

Biden selected his longtime aide Antony Blinken for secretary of State, unveiling his pick on November 23 along with other members of his national security team. Biden’s national security adviser when he was vice-president and President Obama’s deputy secretary of State from 2015 to 2017, Blinken’s nomination suggests a return to the multilateralism of the Obama administration.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate: John Kerry

On November 23, Biden announced that he would appoint John Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate, a new Cabinet-level role in which the former secretary of State will “persuade skeptical global leaders, burned by the Trump administration’s hostility toward climate science, that the United States is prepared to resume its leadership role,” according to the New York Times.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden also announced on November 23 that Alejandro Mayorkas, the deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under Obama, would serve as the department’s head, becoming the first Latino and the first immigrant to do so. As the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama — a role he held prior to becoming DHS deputy secretary — Mayorkas, who was born in Havana, led the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a policy that Biden has declared his intention to restore.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Biden named Foreign Service veteran Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the U.N. ambassador position on November 23 and said he will reestablish the role in the Cabinet after his isolationist predecessor demoted it.

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

On November 23, Biden named Haines — the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2015 — his director of national intelligence. If confirmed, she will oversee the 17 agencies that make up the nation’s intelligence community, becoming the first woman to fill the role.

National Security Adviser: Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, who served as Biden’s national security adviser after Antony Blinken, will round out Biden’s national security team, serving as the national security adviser in the new Cabinet.

Office of Management and Budget Director: Neera Tandin

On November 29, The Wall Street Journal first reported that Neera Tandin, the frequent Twitter user and president of the Center for American Progress think tank, a center-left think tank, will be nominated as Biden’s OMB director. The Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse will serve as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, according to the report.

White House Press Secretary: Jennifer Psaki

On November 29, Biden announced that veteran Democratic spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki will serve as White House press secretary. Psaki, who served several communications roles in the Obama administration, including White House communications director, will lead the first all-female presidential comms team. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Biden said upon the announcement.

Top White House economic adviser: Brian Deese

On November 29, Politico first reported that BlackRock executive Brian Deese would serve as the top White House economic adviser. Before his time in the financial sector, Deese served in the Obama White House, working on policy for the auto bailout.

Surgeon General: Vivek Murthy

On December 3, Politico reported that the former U.S. surgeon general for President Obama would reprise his role in the Biden administration under what are now dire circumstances. Murthy, the co-chair of Biden’s COVID advisory board, is expected to play a much more public role than previous surgeons general, acting as the “top medical expert and public face of the [pandemic] effort.” The transition formally announced Murthy’s nomination on December 7.

Health and Human Services Secretary: Xavier Becerra

On December 7, Biden named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his Health and Human Services secretary. If confirmed, Becerra will be tasked with reshaping the department amid the pandemic and in the wake of infighting this past year between Trump appointees and public-health officials.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director: Rochelle Walensky

On December 7, the transition announced that Rochelle Walensky, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, would run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will take a pivotal role in helping to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President: Jeff Zients

Jeff Zients, who previously led the HealthCare.gov tech surge in 2013 and oversaw the “Cash for Clunkers” fuel-efficiency program, will head the federal government’s COVID response, “including managing safe and equitable vaccine distribution, the pandemic supply chain, and coordination across federal agencies and state and local governments,” per the transition’s press release. Natalie Quillian, a former White House and Pentagon senior adviser who helped coordinate the Obama administration’s response to the opioid epidemic, will serve as deputy coordinator.

Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19: Dr. Anthony Fauci

The best known and most (maybe only?) trusted member of the federal government’s current pandemic-response team will be staying on to advise Biden. The transition announced on December 7 that Fauci will continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he has held since 1984, in addition to serving as “chief medical adviser on COVID-19 to the president” in the Biden administration.