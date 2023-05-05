Jordan Neely’s Killer to Be Charged With Manslaughter: Live Updates

Photo: Juan Vazquez

On May 1, Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Queens, killed Jordan Neely aboard a Manhattan subway train after placing him in a lethal choke hold. Penny will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to authorities, and is expected to turn himself in on Friday. Below are the latest updates on the ongoing aftermath as well as what we know about Penny and the legal consequences he may face.

DA finally charges Penny

Following a report by NBC New York that Penny was to be charged, the DA’s office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon, “We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”

New from Manhattan DA spox:⁰

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.” — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) May 11, 2023

Neely’s funeral will be held in Harlem on May 19

Attorneys for Jordan Neely’s family announced the funeral on Tuesday. Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Neely’s family calls statement by Penny’s lawyers an “admission of guilt”

On Monday, attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards released a statement on behalf of Jordan Neely’s family in which they denounced the statement released by Daniel Penny’s lawyers on Friday:

Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life. In the first paragraph, he talks about how “good” he is and the next paragraph he talks about how “bad” Jordan was in an effort to convince us Jordan’s life was “worthless.” The truth is he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck and squeezed and kept squeezing. In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown “indifference” for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison

Protesters climb onto subway tracks in Manhattan

A group of protesters calling for justice for Jordan Neely climbed down onto the subway tracks during a demonstration at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station station in Manhattan on Saturday evening:

Holy shit. Protestors stopped the F train by holding the doors open and while cops were trying to get them out of the doors, others jumped on the tracks on the opposing side. pic.twitter.com/70x8x2sXws — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) May 6, 2023

#HappeningNow Protesters are blocking incoming trains by OCCUPYING SUBWAY TRACKS in Manhattan, demanding justice for Jordan Neely.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/JKMdDPtWsG — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2023

More than dozen people were arrested when police cleared the station.

Protesters had gathered Saturday afternoon at the Broadway–Lafayette Street station, where Neely was killed, before marching north through Manhattan, then briefly occupying the platform and halting service at Lexington and 63rd.

March sits in the street next to Bryant Park. Organizers pass out bottled water as attendees clap and sing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”



Following, an organizer asked for 20 volunteers. March is now back on the move, heading north on 6th Ave through Midtown. pic.twitter.com/NLoopMBqsN — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) May 6, 2023

Penny’s lawyer releases statement

Daniel Penny’s attorney, Thomas Kenniff, released a statement on Friday night in which he claimed Penny had acted “to protect” himself and other passengers after Neely “began aggressively threatening” them. Kenniff insisted that Penny “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.” The statement pointed to Neely’s “documented history of violent and erratic behavior” and decried the mental-health crisis in the city.

NEW: first statement from Thomas Kenniff, lawyer for Daniel Penny, claiming his client was threatened along with other passengers and “never intended to harm” Jordan Neely, who died at Penny’s hands: pic.twitter.com/dWmCr6Kwhw — Trevor Boyer (@trevormail) May 6, 2023

What happened?

On Monday afternoon, Daniel Penny was seen choking Jordan Neely, 30, aboard an F train in an encounter captured on video. During the nearly four-minute video, Penny is seen wrapped around Neely’s back on the ground with both arms tight across his neck. Neely struggles as another unidentified man holds his arms by the wrist. The conductor and others can be heard calling for police, and after about two minutes, a bystander gets inside the train car and warns Penny, “If you suffocate him, that’s it. You don’t want to catch a murder charge.” Shortly thereafter, Penny releases the choke hold and the men roll Neely, who appears to be unconscious, onto his side. Neely was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officers questioned Penny and released him. Later, the medical examiner’s office determined that Neely had died from compression of his neck, ruling his death to be a homicide.

Who is Penny?

Daniel Penny graduated from West Islip High School in 2016, in the bedroom community on Long Island’s South Shore, about a 90-minute drive from Manhattan. In 2017, he joined the Marines. His lawyer said Penny is currently a college student. The Washington Post notes that, according to his service records, Penny served as a rifleman until 2021, reached the rank of sergeant, and was deployed with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Mediterranean.

For a time, Penny lived at his grandfather’s house in West Islip, according to Willy Horan, who purchased the waterfront home from Penny’s grandfather in 2019. Horan took a break from his yard work Friday morning to lament both Neely’s death and Penny’s circumstances. “It’s unfortunate it had to end with a 30-year-old dying. But the kid was threatened, he’s a marine, what was he supposed to do?” Horan wondered. “Tell Adams, ‘Now that he’s got the rats under control, it’s time to address mental illness.’”

In a bio on the service-industry job site Harri, Penny wrote that his experience as a squad leader on two deployments led him to realize he was “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”

Will he be charged?

Prosecutors and detectives are said to be considering potential charges for the veteran with the Manhattan DA’s office “weighing if the case should go to a grand jury to determine if charges should be brought,” according to the Daily News. Gothamist reports that the investigation is being led by Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass, who it notes “is one of the office’s go-to lawyers on high-profile, violent crimes.”

Catherine Christian, an attorney who spent 30 years in the Manhattan DA’s office, told Gothamist that the video of the choke hold would not be enough for prosecutors to charge Penny with murder — as state law demands that prosecutors prove there was an intention to kill. If charges are filed, Christian said that it’s more likely to be second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, which would require prosecutors to show that Penny was not “reasonably acting in self defense,” per Gothamist.

With only one witness coming forward publicly so far, it’s essential to any potential case that more firsthand accounts are found. “I would hope that the police officers got the name and contact information of everyone in that subway car, because what people who weren’t in the car are saying is irrelevant,” Christian told Gothamist. “So I would want to know: What did they see? What did they hear?” On Thursday, the NYPD encouraged witnesses who have not come forward to share any information they may have about the attack.

Penny, who did not respond to a request for comment, is being represented by criminal defense attorney Thomas Kenniff, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for Manhattan district attorney against Alvin Bragg in 2021.

This post has been updated.

