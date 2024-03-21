Kate Middleton News: A Complete Guide for Daft Americans

Catherine greets the crowd with her son Louis at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023, the last time she attended a public event. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Why did Kate Middleton have surgery?

We have no idea. On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced that the 42-year-old Princess of Wales had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic the previous day.

Why is this a scandal?

For nearly 15 years, Kate Middleton has been one of the most popular and high-profile royals. So it’s weird that she suddenly retreated from the public eye for three months, especially since she had appeared healthy and didn’t give much detail on her condition. Imagine if the Trump administration had said Ivanka was being hospitalized for two weeks, wouldn’t describe her illness, then offered no photos or health updates for three months. We’d have some questions!

The story only exploded internationally due to a mix of bad luck and extraordinarily awful PR. Three events pushed the story into the mainstream:

• On January 17, a day after Middleton’s announcement, Buckingham Palace said King Charles would be treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital where Kate was recovering from surgery. On February 5, the Palace revealed Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer.

• On February 27, Prince William abruptly canceled an appearance at a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to “a personal matter,” raising concerns about his wife’s condition.

• On March 10, Kensington Palace tried to reassure the public by posting a horribly edited photo of Kate with her children on Instagram. This backfired spectacularly, and Kate herself took the blame for this “experiment with editing” the following day.

What’s the latest on Kate Middleton’s health?

Days after Prince William pulled out of his godfather’s memorial, Kensington Palace spokespeople gave similar statements to multiple outlets saying Kate was still “doing well” — but advised that more information might not be forthcoming soon.

“We gave guidance two days ago that the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well,” the palace told ET on February 29. “As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates.”

Was there really any reason to think Kate Middleton was missing?

On the one hand, no: Kensington Palace said in January that she was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” So she was supposed to be home recovering until at least March 31.

On the other hand, sort of! The last time she appeared at a public event was Christmas Day 2023, weeks before the reported date of her surgery, and Kensington Palace sure is acting weird.

Has Kate Middleton been spotted at all?

Yes. Though hard-core Kate Truthers do not trust these images, she has been seen three times since her surgery.

• On March 4, TMZ published a single paparazzi photo of Kate in a car with her mother near Windsor Castle. Carole Middleton was driving the black Audi SUV and Kate was in the passenger seat. Some people didn’t believe it was her because she was wearing giant sunglasses and the photo was grainy.

• On March 11, hours after Kate took blame for the altered-photo debacle, other paparazzi captured a single photo of the princess riding in a car with William. People didn’t believe it was her because she was looking away from the camera.

Kate is pictured leaving Windsor Castle in car with William as she heads for 'private appointment' - while Prince makes his way to Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey https://t.co/AvKwpGbyMK pic.twitter.com/2haLXHkHJc — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 11, 2024

• On March 17, the Sun reported that Kate had been spotted shopping with William at Windsor Farm Shop. There was widespread doubt about this story because the paper’s original report contained no photographic evidence or even named sources. In the following days, the Sun published a brief video of Kate and William as well as an interview with the man who took it. Some people don’t believe it was her, partly because they’re too far down the rabbit hole, and partly because the royals did just admit to sharing a heavily manipulated image.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate seen on video for the first time since surgery looking happy and relaxed on shopping trip with William. She's looking great! This should shut the trolls up! pic.twitter.com/k2bD4LuHuI — The Sun (@TheSun) March 19, 2024

What’s the deal with the edited Kate Middleton photo?

In a very ill-conceived effort to assure the public that Kate is just fine, Kensington Palace posted this image on March 10, which is Mother’s Day in the U.K.

People immediately noticed that the image is filled with Photoshop weirdness; for example, Charlotte’s skirt and sleeve don’t line up, Kate’s hair is blurred, and there’s a jagged edge in the trim by Louis’s knee. There’s no official consensus on what was altered, but outlets counted as many as 18 errors.

Within hours, several major photo agencies stopped distributing the image over concerns that it had been manipulated. The next day, Kate took the responsibility in a rare tweet signed “C,” claiming the photo was the result of her “experiment with editing.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Kensington Palace probably didn’t anticipate the backlash, since it regularly puts out “tweaked” images. It has been accused of releasing altered photos as far back as 2015. Most recently, people spotted lots of anatomical weirdness in the family’s 2023 Christmas card.