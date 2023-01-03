Will Kevin McCarthy Be Elected House Speaker? Live Updates.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It’s judgement day for Kevin McCarthy. Thanks to an underwhelming midterm for his party, the long-standing GOP leader in the House must unite a cantankerous bunch to get enough votes to become Speaker. But in the first round of voting on Monday, he lost the votes of 19 Republicans — when he could afford to lose just four defectors. He lost the second round early on in the voting as well. Read on for live updates (with the most recent appearing first) on this sure-to-be chaotic process.

What happens now?

With two votes failing to produce a House Speaker, the House is now at a standstill. There is now maneuvering to get the renegade GOP figures to join McCarthy’s camp, though House Freedom Caucus members are not inclined to back down easily:

Ralph Norman tells me he & the other anti-McCarthy Republicans will hold firm, and said he’s gotten commitments from others that make him believe the opposition will grow



He anticipates “a move to adjourn” at some point, but says “we don’t want to do that” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 3, 2023

Conservatives will vote for Jim Jordan on third ballot too, per Bob Good. He told me he expects Jordan’s support to grow.



“And I think we're gonna see his numbers grow.”



He said the fact that Jordan doesn’t want the gavel is “exactly” why they want him. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2023

McCarthy has lost the second ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan tried to limit the damage, encouraging the House Freedom Caucus members who voted for him to lend their votes to Kevin McCarthy in the second round. McCarthy losing 19 Republican votes in the count. He did not gain any votes in the second round of tallying, with all of the defectors rallying around Jim Jordan.

The 19 House Rs who opposed McCarthy

Andy Biggs

Dan Bishop

Andrew Clyde

Eli Crane

Matt Gaetz

Bob Good

Paul Gosar

Ralph Norman

Scott Perry

Matt Rosendale

Lauren Boebert

Mike Cloud

Anna Paulina Luna

Mary Miller

Andrew Ogle⁰Keith Self

Josh Brecheen

Andy Harris

Chip Roy — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 3, 2023

McCarthy lost the first ballot

Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona ran to challenge McCarthy for House Speaker. While Biggs cannot win outright, he is making things harder for McCarthy. If an anti-McCarthy GOP House member voted “present,” it would have taken 10 votes to sink him in the first round of voting. But because some members voted for Biggs and other Republican figures, it only took five defectors to kill McCarthy’s hopes of winning the Speaker position the first ballot. Ultimately there were 10 votes for Biggs, 8 votes for Jim Jordan, one for Lee Zeldin, and one for Jim Banks.

The House is expected to proceed to a second ballot directly, although Republicans appear to be in talks between the votes. Naturally, things aren’t going so smoothly:

NEWS: Sources tell me @AnnieGrayerCNN @mkraju that the 19 Rs who voted against McCarthy are considering all voting for Jordan on the second ballot. Six voted for Jordan on the first ballot.



But Jordan, to show just how uninterested he is, will nominate McCarthy on 2nd ballot. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 3, 2023

Democrats are having a great time watching

As a sign of the Republican mess on Monday, Rep. Andy Harris even voted for Lee Zeldin — who is no longer a member of the House. Many Democrats enjoyed their front-row seats to the disarray, cheering for Nancy Pelosi as she voted for Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker:

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

.@GOPLeader doesn't have the votes! We're in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/GBtWtjoSVn — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) January 3, 2023

On the second round, some Republicans were also enjoying the show:

One House Republican: “I love shit shows and this is a shit show to behold.” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 3, 2023

It wasn’t looking great for McCarthy ahead of the vote

As the vote neared, McCarthy made a final case for Speaker, reportedly telling House Republicans, “I’ve earned this job.” Not everyone agreed:

.@RepBobGood says “nothing’s changed” after the GOP meeting and predicts Kevin McCarthy will fail to get the votes for Speaker. He tells me there will be “10-15 votes against him on that first ballot.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 3, 2023

McCarthy certainly has some allies in the room. Politico reports that Alabama representative Mike Rogers told the caucus that anyone who does not vote for McCarthy will not get a committee seat for the next two years. “This will not be forgotten,” he said. He’s also got some enemies:

How and when the vote will come in

The election of a new Speaker is normally a routine vote that barely makes news. But conservative extremists in the House Freedom Caucus are now trying either to defeat McCarthy or to shake him down for humiliating concessions. He has already made a number of them.

At noon, the first balloting for Speaker will occur, with just two announced candidates: McCarthy and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries. McCarthy needs a majority of members actually voting, but the House Freedom Caucus rebels are expected to vote “present” while all Democrats vote for Jeffries. The math indicates that if as many as 11 Republicans vote “present,” McCarthy won’t get his majority, and the Speaker’s election will go to a second ballot, which will occur right away. There’s really no way the House can do any other business until a Speaker is elected to supervise the organization of the chamber in the new Congress.

There’s not a lot of precedent for what happens then — there has been only one prior multi-ballot Speaker’s election — but if the extremists block McCarthy on the first ballot, they will then look for an alternative who is acceptable to a majority of House Republicans. (The name most often heard is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who is loyally backing McCarthy.) For his part, McCarthy has indicated he will doggedly pursue his own election through subsequent ballots until the opposition crumbles; dealmaking is likely to go on behind the scenes as long as the balloting continues. It will take a while since electronic voting is not used in this situation; the first and subsequent ballots will be cast by individual voice vote, adding to the drama.