The Key Moments From Alex Murdaugh’s Testimony and Murder Trial

Photo: Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

We’re entering the sixth week of the high-profile double-murder trial of prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of killing his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s 1,700-acre hunting estate, “Moselle,” in June 2021. Prosecutors say the murders were an attempt by Murdaugh to “shift the focus away from himself and buy himself some time to try and prevent his financial crimes from being uncovered, which — if revealed — would result in personal, legal, and financial ruin.”

A number of stunning revelations and developments followed the Murdaugh murders. Paul Murdaugh was himself facing felony charges over his role in a fatal 2019 boat crash that killed a teenage girl, and that wasn’t the only suspicious death the powerful family was linked to. Alex Murdaugh eventually resigned from his law firm after being confronted with evidence he had embezzled millions of dollars from clients and colleagues. He was shot in the head in an apparent botched assisted-suicide attempt and life-insurance fraud scheme involving a hired hitman. Murdaugh, who eventually went to rehab an opioid addiction, has faced an ever-increasing number of lawsuits and criminal charges, eventually including the double murder of his wife and son. The ongoing saga has already spawned worldwide attention, including multiple true-crime docuseries, podcasts, and news specials.

Prosecutors rested their case on February 17. Last week, Alex Murdaugh, whose father, grandfather, and great grandfather all served as top prosecutors in South Carolina’s Hampton County, took the stand in his own defense. Below are some of the key moments of his testimony and the trial thus far.

Murdaugh admitted he had lied about his alibi and blamed his opioid addiction.

Alex Murdaugh had previously told police and others that he hadn’t been to the family estate’s outdoor dog kennels on the night of June 7, 2021, in the hours preceding his discovery of his wife and son’s bodies there. But a video on his dead son’s smartphone recorded his voice near the kennels minutes before their deaths. On the witness stand, Murdaugh acknowledged that it was his voice, but otherwise maintained that he had been fully cooperative with the police investigation — other than lying about that.

Murdaugh, who broke down into a sobbing mess multiple times during his hours of testimony, primarily blamed his erratic behavior before and after the murders on his opioid addiction. He claimed his consumption of as much as 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone a day in the preceding months had left him with paranoid thoughts, that he also distrusted the police, and did not want them to consider him a suspect.

Murdaugh also admitted to financial crimes.

During his testimony, Alex Murdaugh acknowledged that he had stolen money from his law clients, casting blame on his expensive multi-year opioid addiction.

Murdaugh denied manufacturing an alibi.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Murdaugh tried to create an alibi for himself by making numerous phone calls and a high-speed trip to his ailing mother’s house immediately after the murders were later deemed to have taken place.

Murdaugh denied those allegations on the stand, and maintained he did not discover his wife and son had been murdered until after he returned from his mother’s house and went to check on them at the kennels.

Prosecutors suggested Murdaugh’s “new story” acknowledging he was at the kennels minutes before his wife and son’s death, but not present when they were killed, nor able to hear the gunshots, didn’t make sense.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters presses #AlexMurdaugh regarding his alibi and the timeline of the murders.



WATCH: https://t.co/Qy203WfXaf pic.twitter.com/Nlp1q5rBlO — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 24, 2023

Murdaugh’s surviving son testified on his behalf.

Alex Murdaugh’s eldest son, 26-year-old “Buster” Murdaugh, took the stand on February 21, during which he insisted that his father appeared “destroyed” and “broken down” in the hours after the deaths of his mother and brother. “He was heartbroken. I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug,” Buster recalled of that night. He also testified that he had repeatedly heard his father say “They did him so bad,” referring to his brother Paul’s dead body, on the night of the murders and afterward; earlier in the trial, a state witness had testified that Alex Murdaugh had said, three days after the murders, “I did him so bad.”

Murdaugh’s attorney aimed a rifle at prosecutors during the trial.

In court on Tuesday, February 21, Murdaugh trial attorney Dick Harpootlian briefly pointed a model of the AR-15-style rifle police believe was used to kill Maggie Murdaugh — a .300 Blackout — at prosecutors and joked, “Tempting…” while attempting to demonstrate an expert witness’s assertion that it was “very unlikely” someone as tall as Murdaugh shot his wife, per the trajectory of her bullet wounds.

The same expert, forensic engineer Mike Sutton, testified that it was possible that someone in the house at the Murdaugh estate may not have been able to hear gunshots at the kennels; Murdaugh has claimed he was in the house at the time of the murders and never heard the multiple gunshots.

Neither or the murder weapons believed to have been used in the killings have been recovered by police, but prosecutors say the firearms were likely family guns, and a forensic expert testified for the prosecution that the spent casings found at the murder scene matched older spent casings found at the estate.