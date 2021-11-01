What to Know About the COVID Vaccine for Kids

A family participating in a clinical trial for a COVID vaccine for children in Los Angeles in June. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Parents, teachers, and pediatricians have been eagerly waiting to find out when, exactly, younger Americans will have a shot at getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now that the FDA has authorized kid-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine, up to 28 million additional American children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be eligible for vaccination within days. Below is everything you need to know about the rollout of kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

Where and when will the shots be available?

Because the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids is an entirely new distribution program with smaller doses and smaller syringes, it won’t be instantly available like booster shots for adults after they were authorized. Specially designed packages of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children will be shipped as soon as the CDC gives the final sign-off to the vaccine, which it is expected to do on Tuesday. That means the shipments should begin arriving by the end of this week, which is also likely the first time vaccination appointments for children may be available.

Nationally, the Biden administration plans to make the vaccine available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ and doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and other facilities across the country, and asked these facilities and states to start making their orders last week. “We urge parents to get ready and make a plan, and the program will be fully up and running the week of November 8,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients told NPR. The White House says it has ordered enough shots to vaccinate all 5- to 11-year-olds in the country.

What do we know about the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children?

The FDA signed off on an emergency-use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 last week. On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, followed by a final decision by the agency’s directors.

As with teens and adults, children will get two doses spaced three weeks apart, but the child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are just a third of the amount. According to NPR, the kiddie vaccine also differs from the existing formulation that teens and adults get in that it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to ten weeks.

Is the Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for kids?

Yes. Last week, the FDA advisory panel voted in favor of approval on the basis of clinical-trial data showing that the Pfizer shot is about 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection in 5- to 11-year-olds. The data from the trial of 2,268 participants shows that it’s safe: Though mRNA-based vaccines have been linked to a very small risk of myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle), there were no reports of the condition in kids who participated in the trial. The dosage for children also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary reactions to the vaccine — such as sore arms, fever, or aches — that teens experience.

When will other kinds of COVID vaccines be available for kids?

For now, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are only available to people 18 years of age and older. The Moderna mRNA vaccine is still being studied in young children and teens, and both Pfizer and Moderna are testing jabs for babies and preschoolers. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is well behind: It’s expected to begin vaccine trials of its shot for young kids in the future, but they have not yet begun a trial for ages 16 and under.

These vaccines still have to go through the same authorization process that the Pfizer vaccine is undergoing.