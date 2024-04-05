Lauren Boebert Is Still on Her Worst Behavior

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When people experience a moment of public embarrassment for which they are at fault, it sometimes motivates them to change their behavior. Representative Lauren Boebert has not gone this route. Three months after she was kicked out of a theater for vaping in front of a pregnant woman and getting handsy with her date, CNN reports that she had a little too much fun at the New York Young Republican Club’s annual holiday gala.

During the party, held at Cipriani Wall Street, waitstaff reportedly cut Boebert off after a long night of drinking, with one source at the event telling CNN that a “server told the congresswoman they believed she had been overserved.” Boebert (who has met Donald Trump many times) then kept trying to take selfies with the former president, who was seated at her table. It reportedly got so bad that Trump’s security pulled her aside and asked her to please stop.

Like any seasoned partyer, Boebert knew what to do next: relocate to a different bar. Despite the behavior check at the cavernous downtown restaurant, photos from that night show Boebert going uptown to an after-party with George Santos at the conservative hot spot Beach Café on the Upper East Side.

Boebert, who is currently recovering from an emergency surgery for a blood clot in her leg, is facing tough election prospects after switching districts in pursuit of an easier route back to Congress. Thankfully, though, her behavior at the holiday party did not affect her standing within the Republican party. Last month, Trump endorsed her as a “trusted America first fighter.”