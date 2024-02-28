Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Marianne Williamson suspended her campaign for president after single-digit performances in early-voting states. “I read a quote the other day that said that sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful,” the self-help author turned politician said in a statement.

Apparently, campaign re-beginnings can be beautiful, too. On Wednesday, Williamson announced that she was “unsuspending” her campaign for president — an unusual step in an otherwise straightforward Democratic primary. “We need to take this country in a direction of hope and possibility and regeneration,” Williamson said. “That is the vision that will defeat Donald Trump, not ‘let us finish the job.’ We’re watching a car crash in slow motion here. Everybody knows that.”

“Some people would say, ‘Oh, Miss Williamson, you’re delusional,’” she said. “I’ll tell you what’s delusional. What’s delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow, Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision.”

Williamson’s decision to re-enter the race came the day after the Michigan primary, in which over 100,000 people, or about 13 percent of primary voters, chose “uncommitted” on the ballot in protest of President Biden and his support of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas. Williamson was also on the ballot Tuesday night; she received 3 percent of the vote.

