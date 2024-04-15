Marjorie Taylor Greene Attempts Trump Legal Defense, Fails Very Badly

There’s a solid argument that Alvin Bragg should not have charged Donald Trump for falsifying business records in connection with his hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. There’s a shakier case that Trump is actually innocent of the crime. And then there’s the argument being made by hard-core Trump cultists like Marjorie Taylor Greene that Trump actually never had the affair at all:

Stormy Daniels said the affair never happened and Michael Cohen committed perjury and is a serial liar.



This political show trial shouldn’t be happening! pic.twitter.com/2l937YgiBn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 15, 2024

Yes, there is a signed statement by Stormy Daniels denying that she had an affair with Trump. Trump paid her to make the statement. The payments for that statement is what the case is about.

Greene is citing evidence of the crime, which she imagines to be evidence the crime never occurred. It’s a bit like a defense lawyer asking a jury, “If my client is a murderer, how do you explain THIS?,” and then dramatically revealing the gun used in the murder.

At the risk of trying to induce Greene to commit logic, one is tempted to ask: If she imagines the affair never happened, why did Trump pay Stormy Daniels?

All in all, I would advise the public not to hire Marjorie Taylor Greene as a criminal defense attorney, unless you’re being charged with starting a forest fire and need a really wild alibi.