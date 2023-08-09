Maui Wildfire Death Toll Continues to Rise: Live Updates

Destroyed waterfront homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Devastating wildfires on Maui have killed at least 55 people, and authorities warn that the death toll will keep rising as search-and-rescue efforts continue. The wildfires are the worst disaster to strike Hawaii in decades; the blaze that enveloped the West Maui town of Lahaina on Tuesday is the deadliest wildfire since the Camp Fire killed at least 85 people in Northern California in 2018. Firefighters on Maui and the Big Island were still working to contain several blazes and flare-ups on Friday. Below are updates on this developing story.

Lahaina is gone

The Maui fire that tore through Lahaina is one of the worst wildfire disasters in US history.



The town of 12,000 people is virtually destroyed, with at least 53 dead and many more missing. More than 1,700 structures have been destroyed, including entire neighborhoods.



Maui is… pic.twitter.com/AoCUyAgVGp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 11, 2023

The historic West Maui town of Lahaina — a popular tourist destination and once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii — was largely reduced to ashes by a fast-moving wildfire that struck on Tuesday. Hawaii governor Josh Green toured the town on Thursday and later told reporters it looked as if it had been flattened by a bomb. He estimated that at least 1,000 buildings were gone.

Maui County mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said on Friday morning that the community looked like a war zone. “It was cars in the street, doors open, melted to the ground. Most structures no longer exist. And from blocks and blocks of this,” he said.

The Lahaina wildfire was 80 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Dozens of people were killed in the town, and it’s not yet clear how many are still missing. Officials have estimated that 1,000 residents remain unaccounted for but explained that with communication systems down, many of the missing may simply be unable to get in contact with their loved ones.

The unique challenges of the recovery effort

Governor Green estimated that the wildfires had undoubtedly caused billions of dollars in damages on Maui, and as Honolulu Civil Beat reports, numerous overlapping factors will hamper the recovery attempts:

The recovery is likely to be complicated by the destruction of infrastructure. Green noted that the fire had incinerated utility poles in the area. As a result, fully restoring electricity would take weeks or months rather than days, as it might after a storm …

Also delaying recovery is the fact that Maui is a less populous island in a remote island state. Robert Fenton, FEMA’s Region 9 administrator, likened the Maui fire to wildfires such as a 2018 blaze that destroyed much of the town of Paradise, California. He said the scale of destruction reminded him of the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. But a major difference, he said, is the ability to respond. On the mainland, he said, it’s possible to quickly “muster 3,500 dump trucks” to move rubble. “I just can’t do it here,” he said.

Green said he is considering calling for a special legislative session to provide state money for Maui’s recovery. In the meantime, he said, people can tap into federal FEMA funds relatively quickly, for housing and home repairs.

A mass exodus of tourists

Nearly 15,000 visitors left Maui by plane on Thursday, and while the rest of the state remains open to tourists, authorities have asked would-be travelers to avoid the island.

The fire moved so fast that some Lahaina residents had to flee into the ocean

A fast-moving wildfire in Maui occurred during a period of strong winds and dry conditions. In this #Landsat 8 image from Aug. 8, infrared light shows the locations of active fires in yellow. The fires burned in the town of Lahaina and northwest of Kihei. https://t.co/RBBUDAcHLs pic.twitter.com/NJniCoBABp — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 10, 2023

Winds fueled by a hurricane traveling hundreds of miles south of Hawaii have amplified the wildfires in Maui, the second-largest of the state’s islands. Conditions on Maui’s western side got so bad on Tuesday that around a dozen residents of the charred town of Lahaina were forced to flee the fires by jumping into the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. At least six people were killed in the town and two dozen more were injured.

“911 is down,” Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told CNN. “Cell service is down. Phone service is down. Our hospital system on Maui, they are overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation.”

We now have what I believe is the first video of the aftermath of the large wildfire that struck Lahaina, Hawaii. The town has been absolutely devastated with large parts of town burned completely to the ground. The video is from Richard Olsten on Facebook (link below). #hiwx pic.twitter.com/C8eYB9bfyp — ⛈️ Braxton Banks 🌪 (@BraxBanksOKWX) August 9, 2023

Major fires are burning across #Maui and the Big Island amid high winds. This video shows Lahaina's popular Front Street on fire - multiple structures have burned. No confirmed fatalities. We'll keep you posted on @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/BqWxZoXzGi — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 9, 2023

Gusts of up to 80 miles per hour were reported on Tuesday, closing roads and making evacuations more difficult. High winds also grounded helicopters, so it was impossible to fight the fires from the air or accurately gauge the size of two primary blazes, one in the tourist destination of West Maui and the other in a mountainous region farther inland. According to a Maui County official, around 2,000 tourists were stuck at the nearby airport on Wednesday morning. Around 14,500 homes in Maui were without power by early Wednesday night, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration to respond to the crisis. The Hawaiian National Guard has also been deployed.

As Hurricane Dora travels roughly 500 miles south of the Hawaiian islands, the Category 4 storm has created massive gusts that fueled the brush fires. While a high-pressure system north of Maui was expected to ease conditions on Wednesday, local officials were stunned by the speed of the wildfire’s spread and its connection to the hurricane. “When we deal with hurricanes and disasters following hurricanes, we’re usually dealing with heavy rain, we’re dealing with flooding,” Luke told CNN. “The fact that we have wildfires in multiple areas as a result indirectly from a hurricane is unprecedented; it’s something that Hawaii residents and the state have not experienced.”