What We Know About Musk and Zuck’s Stupid (and Probably Pretend) Fight

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Getty Images/Meta

Elon Musk is a fight-seeker by nature, taking on people and corporate entities ranging from Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos to Apple and NPR. Mark Zuckerberg, aside from his own beef with Apple, is more likely to let the lawyers do the talking. But over the past few weeks, the Meta CEO has met the Chief Twit at his own level, taking the bait on a personal feud — that actually might develop into an actual cage match. Below is everything we know about the possibility of a Musk-Zuck title fight.

Why is Elon Musk doing this?

For years now, Mark Zuckerberg has wanted to buy Twitter, even offering a bid for the nascent social media platform back in 2008. In recent days, he has been saying Twitter isn’t living up to its potential, telling MIT researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman on June 10 that “I always thought Twitter should have a billion people using it.” The day before, The Verge reported on the Meta app Project 92. Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, called it “our response to Twitter,” which would allow their many users to sign up for a “sanely run” alternative to the app Musk seems fixed on tanking.

In a June 20 exchange regarding Meta’s encroachment into Twitter’s business, Musk responded to a random Twitter user with 112 followers who warned him to “be careful” because Zuckerberg “does ju jitsu now.” Musk replied:

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

In response, Zuckerberg posted to his Instagram story a screenshot of Musk’s challenge with the caption “send me location.”

Why is Mark Zuckerberg doing this?

If you haven’t paid attention to the Facebook founder’s wellness journey, Mark Zuckerberg has spent the past few years getting extremely jacked and learning kickboxing. It’s a classic move for billionaires. What better way is there to invest than in yourself? (It also might help him avoid a Batman’s dad type situation.) Newly minted as a jock, the 39-year-old CEO appears to be ready to do jock things like beating up a really annoying guy in his orbit.

How is Zuckerberg training for this potential fight?

During the pandemic, Zuckerberg says that he began martial arts training to get in shape. “From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, ‘Where has this been my whole life?’” Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan, who is more than willing to talk to any famous person about fighting. Zuck added that he loves the “primal” nature of mixed martial arts and is currently learning from a coach who has trained MMA title contenders.

Mark Zuckerberg got a few rounds in with @khaiwu before his UFC match 🥊😳



(via Zuck/IG) pic.twitter.com/5Lbc97vezs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

Zuckerberg is cross-training pretty heavily as well. In June, he posted to Facebook stating he completed what is known as the Murph challenge: a mile run with a 20-pound weighted vest followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile. “The last mile run when your legs are torched from the squats and your heart rate is pegged is pretty brutal too,” he said. Fun!

But is Musk actually training?

Up until the fight prospect, it didn’t look like Musk had been keeping fit. If shirtless pictures from last summer are any indication, he looks like an average out-of-shape 52-year-old, aside from the extreme paleness. But on June 26, Musk met up with MIT researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman to spar a little bit:

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

If Musk does take the fight seriously, his friend and MMA commenter Joe Rogan once said he would help him out in another beef. When Musk was toying with fighting Vladimir Putin last year, the podcaster said he would help Musk. “I said, ‘Dude, I will arrange all of your training,’” Rogan told a podcast guest. Meanwhile, he has accepted the offer from retired MMA welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre to train for the hypothetical match.

Have either of them actually gotten in a fight?

In 2022, when he was pushing for “single combat” with Vladimir Putin last year, Musk produced a picture of himself grappling with a sumo wrestler from his Japanese-themed birthday in a castle in Tarrytown, New York, roughly a decade ago. “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain!” he claimed. “Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.” Musk claims to have lifted his opponent off the ground and that he was “350 pounds, and they were not jiggly pounds.”

Zuckerberg’s competitive record is mixed. In his first Brazilian jujitsu tournament in Woodside, California, in May, Zuckerberg was placed in a choke hold. The New York Times reports that he began snoring, suggesting he lost consciousness. (Zuck’s PR people went on a campaign to suggest this did not actually happen, but that he was grunting. The Times stands by its reporting.) Zuckerberg later won a different match in the tournament.

Watch video of Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg competing, and losing, in a jiu-jitsu match a month ago. This was the match at the heart of @Bernstein's NYT story. This was taken by the winner's spouse and shared with NPR. pic.twitter.com/ccLAZ0LRce — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) June 6, 2023

What would the fight actually look like?

Musk initially proposed the “Vegas Octagon,” suggesting a pay-per-view or streaming event for the dumbest duel since Hamilton-Burr. So, yes, if the unlikely event happened, it would most likely take place at a top UFC venue like the T-Mobile arena or the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White said if the show were to go on it would be “the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” easily pulling in over $1 billion. “I would break all pay-per-view records,” he added. “These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.” Musk has said that he would be onboard for “full MMA rules,” allowing for a wide range of kicking, punching, and wrestling techniques.

As if the Vegas route isn’t flashy enough, Musk tweeted that there is “some chance fight happens in Colosseum.” TMZ reported that the Italian minister of culture even contacted Zuckerberg to gauge his interest on the matter.

So if it actually happens, who would win?

Musk is purportedly six-foot-one, while Zuckerberg is five-seven, giving Musk the clear height advantage. Musk also has more than a few pounds on Zuck, though that might only be an advantage for what he calls his signature move:

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The betting odds would be on the CEO who is younger and can do 100 pull-ups. But the real answer: the haters. The haters would win if these two chose to embarrass themselves like this.