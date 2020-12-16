year in review

New York’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2020

Between the pandemic, the socially distanced presidential election, and an ongoing reckoning over racial injustice, the word “unprecedented” got a good workout in 2020. Throughout the year, New York readers sought out stories that offered a guide through all this new territory, from an explanation of a miraculous COVID vaccine to the pandemic’s effect on higher education to what happens when an ex-president faces trial. Other entries on our list of the most popular stories of 2020 — as measured by total collective minutes of audience engagement — addressed a problem that predates the coronavirus and will certainly survive it: the hurdles faced by powerful women, particularly women of color.

Medical Mysteries

20. We Still Dont Know How the Coronavirus Is Killing Us

By David Wallace-Wells

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Six months in, doctors and researchers are continuing to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body. Read the story ➽

Election Week Inside the White House

19. The Final Gasp of Donald Trumps Presidency

By Olivia Nuzzi

Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

By Election Day, Trump understood that losing was inevitable. Nevertheless, he was furious. Read the story ➽

Garbage Language

18. Why Do Corporations Speak the Way They Do?

By Molly Young

Photo: Shutterstock

Corporatespeak permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers. Read the story ➽

A Dose of Optimism

17. Anthony Faucis Boss on Why Things Could Be Much Better Soon

By Jebediah Reed

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images

NIH Director Francis Collins on the pandemic, vaccines, and faith. Read the story ➽

The Next Crash?

16. Why Our Economy May Be Headed for a Depression

By Eric Levitz

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nouriel Roubini predicted the 2008 crash. Now, he’s warning that the America is hurtling toward a decade-long depression. Read the story ➽

Laughter Is the Best Medicine

15. Escape Our Current Hell With These (Good) Coronavirus Jokes

By Chris Murphy

Photo: Roy Wood Jr/Twitter

The funniest jokes about the coronavirus from from comedians such as Patti Harrison, Patton Oswalt, and Norm Macdonald. Read the story ➽

The Poison of Male Incivility

14. Whats So Disruptive About AOC Standing Up for Herself?

By Rebecca Traister

Photo: Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dared to respond to a colleague who had verbally attacked her, she was called opportunistic. Read the story ➽

Housing Nightmare

13. The EcoYogi Slumlords of Brooklyn

By Bridget Read

Photo: Ben Verde

How did a couple who built an empire of yoga studios, vegan restaurants, and homes with “living walls” end up as pandemic villains? Read the story ➽

The Trump Reboot

12. The Most Tremendous Reelection Campaign in American History Ever

By Olivia Nuzzi

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Inside the most disorganized, self-sabotaging presidential campaign since the last one. Read the story ➽

First Family Feud

11. Melania Trumps Ex-BFF Tells (Almost) All

By Olivia Nuzzi

Photo: Alexi Winston Wolkoff

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff thought Trumpworld conspired to destroy her reputation. The First Lady told her, “Don’t be so dramatic.” Read the story ➽

Michaela the Destroyer

10. Michaela Coels I May Destroy You Will Tear You Apart

By E. Alex Jung

Photo: Ruth Ossai

How a young talent from East London went from open-mic nights to making the year’s most sublimely unsettling show. Read the story ➽

‘Tenet,’ Explained

9. A Beat-by-Beat Explanation of What Happens in Tenet

By Nate Jones

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros.

It turns out the plot of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet is also a mystery to people who have seen it. Read the story ➽

A Hollywood Ending

8. Bong Joon Ho on Why He Wanted Parasite to End With a Surefire Kill

By E. Alex Jung

Photo: Neon

The director explains his coda: “I thought it was being real and honest with the audience.” Read the story ➽

The Coming Disruption

7. How Coronavirus Will Disrupt Future Colleges & Universities

By James D. Walsh

Photo-Illustration: Joe Darrow

NYU Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway predicts a handful of elite cyborg universities will soon monopolize higher education. Read the story ➽

In Conversation: Thandie Newton

6. Thandie Newton Is Finally Ready to Speak Her Mind

By E. Alex Jung

Photo: Dana Scruggs

After decades onscreen, nothing surprises the Westworld actress, though what she’s ready to share will surprise you. Read the story ➽

Surprising Facts

5. We Had the Vaccine the Whole Time

By David Wallace-Wells

Photo: AP Photo/AP2009

The silver bullet we’ve been waiting for took all of one weekend to design. Read the story ➽

The People v. Donald J. Trump

4. Donald Trump Could Be on Trial Sooner Than You Think

By Jeff Wise

Photo-Illustration: Joe Darrow

The criminal case against President Trump is already in the works. Read the story ➽

Un-Adopted

3. Why Did These YouTubers Give Away Their Son?

By Caitlin Moscatello

Photo: Myka Stauffer/Instagram

Myka and James Stauffer adopted a toddler from China and shared every step of the process with their online audience. Except the last. Read the story ➽

Science Fiction

2. The Story of a Coronavirus Infection

By Jeff Wise

Photo: Getty Images

How the novel coronavirus could take over your body before you ever felt it. Read the story ➽

Emily Ratajkowski Reclaims Her Image

1. Buying Myself Back

By Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Tina Tyrell

When does a model own her own image? Read the story ➽

