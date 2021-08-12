There Are Now 9 Million Stories in the Naked City

Despite everything, New York City is still a very popular place to live.
New Census numbers released on Thursday show that NYC’s population rose from 8.18 million to 8.80 million over the last decade. That’s a gain of 8 percent — far more than many expected, and among the most of any major metropolis in America. This is, on balance, good news for a city that, until recently, was in a tedious faux debate with itself about whether the entire place was “over.” (Answer: no.)
The mayor certainly seems pleased:
Now that we’ve determined more people than ever want to live here, we can begin a different debate: Is it too many? Did the last few people in this Ample Hills line really have to relocate to Brooklyn? Food for thought.