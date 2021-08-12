There Are Now 9 Million Stories in the Naked City

Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Despite everything, New York City is still a very popular place to live.

New Census numbers released on Thursday show that NYC’s population rose from 8.18 million to 8.80 million over the last decade. That’s a gain of 8 percent — far more than many expected, and among the most of any major metropolis in America. This is, on balance, good news for a city that, until recently, was in a tedious faux debate with itself about whether the entire place was “over.” (Answer: no.)

The mayor certainly seems pleased:

The Big Apple just got bigger!



The new @uscensusbureau data shows New York City grew to 8.8 million New Yorkers, and we love every single one of you (yes, even YOU)!



This is what happens when you invest in pre-K for all, safe streets and working families. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 12, 2021

Now that we’ve determined more people than ever want to live here, we can begin a different debate: Is it too many? Did the last few people in this Ample Hills line really have to relocate to Brooklyn? Food for thought.