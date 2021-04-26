All the Endorsements in the NYC Mayoral Race

With the June 22 primary approaching, the Democratic candidates for New York City mayor are steadily landing endorsements from top politicians and organizations in the city and state. In a wide-open race where New Yorkers will utilize a ranked-choice ballot for the first time, several groups offered dual or tiered endorsements with multiple picks. Here are some of the prominent endorsements that have been made in the race so far.
Eric Adams
Rubén Díaz Jr., Bronx borough president
Charles Rangel, former U.S. congressman
Thomas Suozzi, U.S. congressman
Fire and law enforcement orgs: FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, Grand Council of Guardians, Vulcan Society
Service Employees International Union 32BJ (SEIU)
New York State Public Employees Federation
Ray McGuire
Vivian Cook, state assemblymember
Gregory Meeks, U.S. congressman
Robert Rodriguez, state assemblymember
Celebrities: Diddy, LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Nas, and Spike Lee
Athletes: Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley
Dianne Morales
Jabari Brisport, state senator (first choice)
Harvey Epstein, state assemblymember
New York Progressive Action Network (co-endorsement)
Sunrise Movement (co-endorsement)
Working Families Party (second choice)
Scott Stringer
Jamaal Bowman, U.S. congressman
Jabari Brisport, state senator (second choice)
Adriano Espaillat, U.S. congressman
Jerry Nadler, U.S. congressman
Communications Workers of America, District 1
New York Communities for Change
Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City
Sunrise Movement (co-endorsement)
Working Families Party (first choice)
Maya Wiley
Yvette Clarke, U.S. congresswoman
Nydia Velázquez, U.S. congresswoman
Freelancers Union (co-endorsement)
New York Progressive Action Network (co-endorsement)
1199 Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Working Families Party (third choice)
Andrew Yang
Carlos Menchaca, NYC council member and former mayoral candidate
Ritchie Torres, U.S. congressman
Freelancers Union (co-endorsement)