All the Endorsements in the NYC Mayoral Race

From left to right, candidates Maya Wiley, Scott Stringer, and Eric Adams. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/John Angelillo/Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

With the June 22 primary approaching, the Democratic candidates for New York City mayor are steadily landing endorsements from top politicians and organizations in the city and state. In a wide-open race where New Yorkers will utilize a ranked-choice ballot for the first time, several groups offered dual or tiered endorsements with multiple picks. Here are some of the prominent endorsements that have been made in the race so far.

Eric Adams

Rubén Díaz Jr., Bronx borough president

Charles Rangel, former U.S. congressman

Thomas Suozzi, U.S. congressman

Fire and law enforcement orgs: FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, Grand Council of Guardians, Vulcan Society

Service Employees International Union 32BJ (SEIU)

New York State Public Employees Federation

Ray McGuire

Vivian Cook, state assemblymember

Gregory Meeks, U.S. congressman

Robert Rodriguez, state assemblymember

Celebrities: Diddy, LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Nas, and Spike Lee

Athletes: Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley

Dianne Morales

Jabari Brisport, state senator (first choice)

Harvey Epstein, state assemblymember

New York Progressive Action Network (co-endorsement) 

Sunrise Movement (co-endorsement)

Working Families Party (second choice)

Scott Stringer

Jamaal Bowman, U.S. congressman

Jabari Brisport, state senator (second choice) 

Adriano Espaillat, U.S. congressman

Jerry Nadler, U.S. congressman 

Julia Salazar, state senator 

Communications Workers of America, District 1 

Food & Water Action 

New York Communities for Change 

Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City

Sunrise Movement (co-endorsement) 

United Federation of Teachers

Working Families Party (first choice)

Maya Wiley

Yvette Clarke, U.S. congresswoman

Nydia Velázquez, U.S. congresswoman

Amplify Her

Democracy for America

Emily’s List 

Freelancers Union (co-endorsement)

New York Progressive Action Network (co-endorsement)

1199 Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Working Families Party (third choice)

Andrew Yang

Ron Kim, state assemblymember

Carlos Menchaca, NYC council member and former mayoral candidate

Ritchie Torres, U.S. congressman

Freelancers Union (co-endorsement)

Uptown Democratic Club

