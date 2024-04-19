On Friday afternoon, an man set himself on fire in a small park across the street from the lower Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial. Max Azzarello, 37, of Florida was identified by authorities as the man who set himself on fire and is now hospitalized in critical condition. In a manifesto, he said his act was in order to bring attention to a set of conspiratorial beliefs, which he also put on fliers he tossed before igniting himself. Below are live updates on this developing story.
The Trump trial resumed as normal
Per the New York Times:
Al Baker, a spokesman for the court system, says the trial schedule would not be affected by the man setting himself on fire. He said a court officer was taken to the hospital because of the effects of smoke inhalation. He also said Justice Merchan expressed concern for the individual. “The entire court is impacted by this,” he said.
Protester identified as Max Azzarello, who published manifesto minutes before the fire
The man who set himself on fire was identified by law-enforcement sources in the press as Max Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Florida. Approximately 5 minutes before the fire, a post was published to Substack by a man of the same name, saying he had set himself on fire outside the Trump trial. The manifesto states that he did so “to draw attention” to a conspiratorial set of beliefs that the U.S. government and world economy are near collapse and that cryptocurrency is a Ponzi scheme designed to help take it all down.
He survived
According to the FDNY, the man survived the fire and was transported to the burn center at New-York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
The man had reportedly been protesting all week
One eyewitness said he told her to stand back before he ignited himself:
Another court reporter adds a word of caution:
The man threw pamphlets into the air before lighting the fire
It’s not yet clear what the multicolored pamphlets say.
Ashes blow into reporters and stunned cops
Judge Juan Merchan was wrapping up proceedings for the day and he announced a long lunch break. As that was happening, reporters started to see the news on social media and then everyone raced down to the street. Security was yelling “no running in the court house.” When reporters got outside, wind was blowing ash in the direction of the court. It smells horrific and feels still hot. Police officers are standing around frozen with shell-shocked looks.
The self-immolation was caught on video
It’s not yet clear who the person was or why they may have done this — or if they survived. The fire happened in Collect Pond Park, which is across the street from the courthouse. Please be warned, the video is graphic:
CNN was broadcasting live nearby, and when the cameras panned away from the graphic scene, reporter Laura Coates described what she was seeing live, instead:
She later described being overwhelmed what she saw:
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for free, anonymous support and resources.
This post has been updated throughout. Correction: A previous version of this story said the man had wrapped himself in American flag, according to a witness. He did not.