Photo: Obtained by New York Magazine

On Friday afternoon, an man set himself on fire in a small park across the street from the lower Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial. Max Azzarello, 37, of Florida was identified by authorities as the man who set himself on fire and is now hospitalized in critical condition. In a manifesto, he said his act was in order to bring attention to a set of conspiratorial beliefs, which he also put on fliers he tossed before igniting himself. Below are live updates on this developing story.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for free, anonymous support and resources.

This post has been updated throughout. Correction: A previous version of this story said the man had wrapped himself in American flag, according to a witness. He did not.