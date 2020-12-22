Photos: Jupiter and Saturn Meet in Rare ‘Great Conjunction’

The alignment has become known as the “Christmas Star.” Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

People around the world looked up Monday for a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, as Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system’s two largest planets, appeared closer to each other in the sky than they have in nearly 400 years. According to NASA, it’s been even longer — almost 800 years — since the planets aligned at night, timing that gave almost everyone on planet Earth the chance to observe the astronomical event known as a “Great Conjunction.” Last night’s event was made even more unique by the fact that it fell on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, a “rare coincidence,” NASA astronomer Henry Throop said, as “the date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis.”

Here are some photos of the December 21 near convergence, when the giant planets appeared a tenth of a degree apart. (In reality, the two planets are hundreds of millions of miles apart.) It was a rare treat: an alignment similar to Monday’s reportedly won’t come until 2080, with the following close conjunction 337 years later, in the year 2417.

The #GreatConjunction of #Jupiter and #Saturn thru my telescope just after 6pm. 4 of Jupiter's moons; Europa, Ganymede, Io & Callisto, and Saturn's Titan moon visible. Stacked many images for more clarity and color. Nexstar Celestron 6SE with Nikon D750 attached. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vzP2IAuFnS — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 22, 2020

Great Conjunction. Jupiter and it's 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) and Saturn (1 billion miles away). Telescope image from Melbourne, Australia by Sajal Chakravorty pic.twitter.com/q5971CTD4A — Tom Kierein (@TomKierein) December 22, 2020

Wider, moonlit view as Saturn and Jupiter settled into the saddle between Agassiz' and Humphrey's Peaks last night. Separated by just a third the diameter of the moon at that point.#GreatConjunction pic.twitter.com/YZJnJVgZA1 — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) December 21, 2020

The #GreatConjunction over Steamboat Springs. The two bright planets are over Howelsen Hill. Great picture from Elliot Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/tF94GgTLYd — Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) December 22, 2020