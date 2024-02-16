Prince Harry Infuriates Royals by Saying Nice Things About King Charles

Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Have you ever had a moment when you’re relentlessly complaining about someone and then you suddenly realize that, actually, you’re the problem? It seems that such a revelation is long overdue for Britain’s royal family and many royal commentators.

Last month, Queen Camilla got the proverbial tongues wagging when she accompanied King Charles to his treatment for an enlarged prostate. Apparently, it is a breach of royal protocol to comfort your spouse of 18 years during a medical procedure. Now Prince Harry has generated negative headlines — and has reportedly infuriated the royal family — by speaking about King Charles’s recent cancer diagnosis to Good Morning America.

So what did Harry say that was so awful? Hope you’re sitting down. He said, “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with [my dad], I’m grateful for that.”

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Prince Harry gave GMA an interview — which was almost certainly scheduled before his father’s diagnosis — to promote the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Harry founded the international competition for wounded service members in 2014.

Naturally, during the segment, Harry was asked about his father’s diagnosis. He seemed somewhat uncomfortable and did not provide any significant details. Harry confirmed that his father broke the news to him over the phone, he immediately went to the U.K. to see him, and he plans to visit him again at some indefinite point in the future. When asked about his “outlook” on his dad’s health, Harry replied, “That stays between me and him.”

The most controversial thing Harry did was agree with GMA host Will Reeve, son of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, when he made an apparent reference to how his own family coped with his late father’s paralysis.

“I’ve also found in my own life that, sort of, an illness in the family can have a galvanizing or a sort of reunifying effect for a family. Is that possible in this case?” Reeve said.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry replied, quickly steering the focus back to the athletes. “Throughout all these [Invictus] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together.”

Harry has said he loves his father and is open to reconciliation in many recent interviews. Yet this did not go over well with certain royal commentators.

Even before the interview aired in full, GB News anchors fretted about what Harry might reveal, and royal correspondent Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said he should have “sought permission” to speak about his father’s health. On another GB News program, host Stephen Dixon declared, “The king is going to hate this.”

Grant Harrold, Charles’s former butler, told the New York Post, “I don’t think William and the king will be thrilled about Harry’s interview. Even though the king has already shared some information on his diagnosis, he is very private.” He added, “I have no idea why Harry feels the need to speak out. That’s what I don’t understand.”

And the Daily Beast reported that Harry’s remarks “look likely to infuriate the palace,” as friends of the royals believe the prince should have remained silent (or maybe silenced):

One friend of Charles and Queen Camilla, when told of Harry’s comments by The Daily Beast, responded: “It seems Harry has taken it on himself to use the diagnosis to publicize his own agenda. If it wasn’t so sickening it would be funny. What really would have helped the family come together would have been if Harry had said he wouldn’t be taking questions about his father.”

Another friend of the family said: “It’s hard to believe that Harry can keep finding ways to make things worse. He just needs to pipe down.”

To be sure, with the tell-all book and multiple interviews and documentaries, Harry and Meghan have given the royals plenty of reason to tense up whenever he’s set to speak in public. But in the GMA interview, Prince Harry managed to politely respond to the questions on everyone’s mind without really saying anything at all. Doesn’t he deserve a little credit for doing exactly what the royals trained him to do?