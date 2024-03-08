Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse, noting how Britt’s comm team advised supporters to call her “America’s mom” in a pre-speech memo, wonders if that whole vibe worked:

When Britt did appear, it became clear she’d gone balls-to-the-wall with the mom theme, broadcasting solo from her Alabama kitchen in such a way that, if you were watching with the volume down, you would have assumed you had stumbled upon a commercial for either stain remover or Il Makiage. Turn the volume up and there was Britt opening by saying that her proudest role was being a “wife and mother,” before segueing into describing a violent gang rape, before calling Biden “dithering and diminished,” and explaining that we were all “steeped in the blood of patriots,” which, ladies — if that’s a menstruation euphemism I hadn’t heard it before. Somehow she wrapped up by talking about how America put a man on the moon. …





Women are not monolith, and I am assuming there were plenty of viewers who were very moved by Britt’s rebuttal. Toward the end, when she stared into the camera and implored, “Tonight, I want to make a direct appeal to the parents out there — and in particular, to my fellow moms.” She later continued, “First of all, we see you, we hear you, and we stand with you.”





But moms aren’t monolith, either. And so it wasn’t entirely clear which ones she thought she was representing, sitting there in her kitchen. Some may have seen themselves in the latest Republican to talk about how women and moms figure into their vision for America. Others have seen enough elsewhere to know where they stand.