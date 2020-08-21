Republican Convention Schedule: Who’s Speaking and How to Watch

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Earlier this month, senior Trump campaign officials said the Republican National Convention will feature “nightly surprises.” That shouldn’t be too hard to pull off, since with only days to go the lineup is still largely a mystery. President Trump generated a good deal of drama over the past few months when he moved the convention to Jacksonville, Florida in attempt to get around pandemic restrictions in the original host city of Charlotte, North Carolina. But when COVID-19 cases shot up in Florida, events in Jacksonville were called off, and some party business was moved back to Charlotte.

Now the convention has been pared down considerably and will be somewhat virtual – but it appears Trump hasn’t totally abandoned his dreams of a massive, mask-free crowd. A CNN report shed some light on why convention details were still hard to come by as of Friday:

President Donald Trump, a television producer at heart, is hoping for a convention next week that looks vastly different from the all-digital event Democrats have staged over the past days – including an emphasis on live programming and at least some type of audience who can respond to the multiple appearances he is planning.

Calling aides at all hours from Air Force One or the White House residence, Trump has conveyed last-minute ideas on venues or gimmicks and demanded progress reports on the speakers he wants during his nominating extravaganza, which he hopes will provide a boost to his poll numbers.

… Inside the White House, Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner has taken a lead role in taking his father-in-law’s ideas and demands and attempting to make them reality. He’s been joined in those efforts by senior adviser Hope Hicks and members of the campaign team, including GOP party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Here’s what we know about the event so far.

Where is the convention being held?

Speeches will largely take place from locations around D.C., but roughly 300 Republican delegates will gather in person in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump has said he plans to travel to Charlotte on Monday to visit with the delegates.

There will be no platform fight at the convention, as Republicans have no 2020 platform. Despite Trump’s wishes, the RNC has said massive crowds are not expected at any of the speeches.

How can I watch it?

The prime-time events – scheduled for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. – will stream on Amazon Prime video, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. Like the DNC, the major TV networks will air portions of the prime-time lineup, and there will be fuller coverage an analysis on cable news networks. The RNC has directions for tuning in on various devices here.

Who’s speaking?

Trump is expected to make an appearance of some sort during each night of the convention. Bloomberg has a rundown of the rumored speakers:

President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention next week will feature a number of rising stars in the party as speakers, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Joni Ernst, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, according to a person familiar with the schedule.

Other speakers will include Nick Sandmann, who sued several media outlets for libel over the portrayal of his role in a confrontation with a Native American group on the National Mall in 2019 when he was a high school student, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who face charges from a local prosecutor after brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching in their neighborhood last month.

Each night will also feature “a speaker who lived under socialism.”

﻿Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, had expressed interest in speaking at either the Democratic or Republican convention. Per Fox News:

Reade said her offer to speak at the GOP convention next week is “absolutely” on the table, saying she would be “more than happy to do so.”

“I think survivors need a voice and I would be humbled and honored to help raise and lift that voice if that’s possible,” Reade added.

Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted by Trump following intervention by Kim Kardashian West, has confirmed that she will speak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will deliver taped remarks. A previous report suggested he would skip the convention, but his campaign said that was a “miscommunication.”

While Jared Kushner was not originally scheduled to speak alongside Trump’s adult children, CNN reports that “it’s now under consideration.”

Monday, August 24th Lineup

Theme: “A Land of Heroes”

Trump and Pence will be formally renominated. The roll call vote will take place in Charlotte, but only six delegates from each state and territory will attend.

Keynote speaker: TBA

Tuesday, August 25th Lineup

Theme: “Land of Promise”

Keynote Speaker: First Lady Melania Trump will deliver an address from the White House Rose Garden.

Wednesday, August 26th Lineup

Theme: “Land of Opportunity”

Keynote Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence will deliver an address from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thursday, August 27th Lineup

Theme: “Land of Greatness”

﻿Keynote Speaker: President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn.

CNN reports: “The fireworks display Trump ordered up for the National Mall following his acceptance speech is still in flux as of Thursday with planners await permitting approval by the National Park Service.”