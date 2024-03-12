Robert Hur Spars With Skeptical Dems Over Biden’s Memory: Live Updates

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In early February, special counsel Robert Hur delivered his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents while out of office. While he did not find any wrongdoing, Hur made news by writing that Biden was an “elderly man” with a “faulty memory” — a troublesome claim for a president already facing questions about his age. On Tuesday, hours after the transcript of their conversation contradicted some of Hur’s claims, he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the report. Here are the most notable moments from the hearing.

GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany to Hur: "I want to thank you for the work you did as far as you could, but unfortunately you are part of the praetorian guard that guards that swamp out here in Washington DC, protecting the elites." 😆 pic.twitter.com/Zr7r8Gz3KJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

This post has been updated.