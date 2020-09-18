Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life Remembered in Pictures

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday night at the age of 87, was a towering figure in American politics. A pioneering advocate for gender equality, Ginsberg was just the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, and over her 27 years on the Court she became the leader of its liberal bloc. Born in Brooklyn to Jewish immigrant parents from Austria and Ukraine, Ginsburg overcame great adversity in both her public and private life, and brought an intense commitment to her seat on the Court: Despite a litany of personal health scares and family tragedies, it was only last year that Ginsburg missed oral arguments for the first time, following surgery for lung cancer.
In commemoration of her historic life and career, Intelligencer has gathered photos that capture some her most pivotal moments, and her ascent to icon status in American culture.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1977.
Photo: Bettmann Archive
Ginsburg with President Bill Clinton, who nominated her to the Supreme Court in 1993.
Photo: Cynthia Johnsonetty Images/Getty Image/The LIFE Images Collection via G
Ginsburg with Senators Dianne Feinstein and Carol Mosley Braun before the first day of her Senate confirmation hearings in July 1993.
Photo: Terry Asheetty Images/Getty Images/The LIFE Images Collection via G
Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images
Ginsburg holding up a book written by her grandson during the first day of her Senate confirmation hearing.
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Reuters
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist swearing in Ginsburg in August 1993.
Photo: Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Ginsburg with the Supreme Court and the president shortly after her appointment.
Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images
Ginsburg in December 1993.
Photo: Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
Ginsburg answering a reporter’s questions in Joe Biden’s office in 1993.
Photo: CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
Al Gore is sworn in for his second term as vice-president by Ginsburg in January 1997.
Photo: LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images
The first two female Justices, Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pose for a portrait in Statuary Hall in March 2001.
Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Ginsburg sits in her chambers in August 2002.
Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
President Barack Obama hugs Justice Ginsburg prior to his 2011 State of the Union.
Photo: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/AFP via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon as Justice Ginsburg in 2015.
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via
Ginsburg at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October 2018.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP/ Getty Images
The Supreme Court sits for the official portrait in 2018 following the appointment of Justice Kavanaugh.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
McConnell has always been about a level playing field
MCCONNELL: “After they change the filibuster, they’re going to admit the District as a state. They’re going to admit Puerto Rico as a state. That’s four new Democratic senators in perpetuity. Once they get a hammerlock on the Senate, they’re going to then pack the Supreme Court.”
The USPS had planned to send millions of masks to Americans, but the White House killed the plan
Some top administration officials even hoped to tap the mail service’s vast network — and its unrivaled ability to reach every U.S. Zip code — to help Americans obtain personal protective equipment. The idea originated out of the Department of Health and Human Services, which suggested a pack of five reusable masks be sent to every residential address in the country, with the first shipments going to the hardest-hit areas.
At the time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been working on coronavirus guidance that recommended face coverings, a reversal of its previous position, in the face of mounting evidence that people could spread the coronavirus without experiencing symptoms. The Postal Service prepared for the possibility it might be deputized in the effort, drawing up a news release touting that it was “uniquely suited” to help. The service specifically identified Orleans and Jefferson parishes in Louisiana as the first areas to receive face coverings, with deliveries shortly thereafter to King County, Wash.; Wayne County, Mich.; and New York, according to the newly unearthed document, which is labeled a draft.
Before the news release was sent, however, the White House nixed the plan, according to senior administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations. Instead, HHS created Project America Strong, a $675 million effort to distribute “reusable cotton face masks to critical infrastructure sectors, companies, healthcare facilities, and faith-based and community organizations across the country.” About 600 million of the 650 million masks ordered have been distributed, according to an HHS spokesperson, including 125 million set aside for schools.
A major – and majorly good for Democrats – development in Pennsylvania
🚨🚨🚨
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has extended PA’s mail ballot deadline, ordering ballots to be counted if counties receive them by mail by 5 pm Friday, Nov. 6 and either are postmarked by Election Day or have no evidence of being sent after it.https://t.co/8fLKI5gbhW
After all that, NYC schools aren’t totally reopening on 9/21
BREAKING: NYC schools will NOT physically reopen for all students on Monday. The city is doing a phased-in reopening instead, by grade levels, throughout the next few weeks. This is the second time the mayor has delayed in-person classes. More soon.