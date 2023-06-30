Fallout From SCOTUS Affirmative Action, Student-Loan Decisions: Live Updates

Photo: Xinhua/Xinhua/Shutterstock

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has again wielded its power to single-handedly upend American politics, issuing late-term decisions to end affirmative action (Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard), cancel President Biden’s massive student-loan forgiveness program (Biden v. Nebraska), and allow creative businesses to deny service to same-sex couples (303 Creative LLC v. Elenis). The three 6-3 rulings come a year after the same Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion. Below are updates on the unfolding fallout as it happens.

Biden’s knocks Court decision, announces new plans for student-loan borrowers

The president said during a Friday afternoon press conference that the Supreme Court made the wrong decision and defended the plan they invalidated. “I think the court misinterpreted the Constitution,” he said, blaming Republicans for the plan’s demise and vowing that he was “not going to stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need, particularly those at the bottom end of the economic scale.”

Biden also announced new measures to help student-loan borrowers, including:

An “alternative path” to offering student debt relief via a rulemaking process which would enable the Secretary of Education to “compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances” under powers granted by the Higher Education Act. Biden insisted the plan was “legally sound” but would “take longer” to implement. “In my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing as many borrowers as possible with debt relief,” he said.

When student loan repayments restart on October 1 following the three-year pandemic pause, there will be a temporary 12-month “on-ramp” program for borrowers that protects them from defaulting on their loans or damaging their credit, should they be unable make their scheduled repayments. Per a White House statement : “While payments will be due and interest will accrue during this period, interest will not capitalize at the end of the on-ramp period. Additionally, borrowers will not be reported to credit bureaus, be considered in default, or referred to collection agencies for late, missed, or partial payments during the on-ramp period.”

For student-loan borrowers enrolled in the income-driven repayment plan, the monthly cap on discretionary income they pay toward their student debt will be reduced to 5 percent from 10 percent. In addition, loan forgiveness will now be offered to those borrowers if their balance is $12,000 or less after they had made payments for 10 years, down from 20 years. They will not be charged with unpaid monthly interest, either, so long as they make their monthly payments.

Next term, SCOTUS will decide whether alleged domestic abusers can own guns

NBC News reports:

The justices agreed to hear a Biden administration appeal in defense of a federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns. In doing so, the justices will examine how broadly they will interpret their landmark ruling a year ago, powered by the court’s conservative majority, that for the first time recognized that the Constitution’s Second Amendment includes a right to bear arms outside the home.

The Court’s conservatives are making it up as they go along

Intelligencer contributor Ankush Khardori responds to Friday’s decisions:

Lawyers ostensibly deal in rules — their identification, their development, their application — but as the conservative majority on the Supreme Court demonstrated on Friday, the process can easily be manipulated to reach your desired outcome if you create new rules out of whole cloth, or if you contrive an exception so large that the rule is practically meaningless.

Read the rest of Ankush’s column here.

Kagan v. Roberts

A blistering dissent line from Justice Kagan says "a court acting like a court" would have found a lack of standing on student loan case "and stopped." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 30, 2023

Notable that Kagan's dissent in the student debt case did not merely accuse the majority of misreading the Constitution. She wrote that the majority "violates the Constitution."



Justices often accuse other branches of violating the Constitution. Here, Kagan said, WE violated it. pic.twitter.com/aS7oXWA0dZ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 30, 2023

Roberts swipes at Kagan, saying it's "disturbing" "to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary." He says it's "disagreement" not "disparagement" and "any such misperception would be harmful to [SCOTUS] and our country." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 30, 2023

Biden expected to announce new student-debt-relief measures

Biden on SCOTUS student debt decision: "The fight is not over," says he will "have more to announce" this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/u9MYGOZ5OM — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) June 30, 2023

Progressive lawmakers are already renewing their pressure on Biden to do more for student-loan borrowers:

The same Supreme Court that overturned Roe now refuses to follow the plain language of the law on student loan cancellation. This fight is not over. The President has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2023

It is very important to note this SCOTUS ruling does NOT remove Biden’s ability to pursue student loan forgiveness.



The Biden Admin can use the HEA (Higher Ed Act) - our position from the start - to continue loan forgiveness before payments resume. They should do so ASAP. https://t.co/inV3yWsDwB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2023

The fake case at the heart of 303 Creative v. Elenis

At the New Republic, Melissa Gira Grant reported Thursday that the legal scenario that led to Friday’s Supreme Court decision was apparently make-believe:

Long before the Supreme Court took up … the 303 Creative v. Elenis case, concerning a Colorado web designer named Lorie Smith who refuses to make websites for same-sex weddings and seeks an exemption from anti-discrimination laws — there was a couple named Stewart and Mike. According to court filings from the plaintiff, Stewart contacted Smith in September 2016 about his wedding to Mike “early next year.” He wrote that they “would love some design work done for our invites, placenames etc. We might also stretch to a website.” Stewart included his phone number, email address, and the URL of his own website — he was a designer too, the site showed.

This week, I decided to call Stewart and ask him about his inquiry … It took just a few minutes to reach him. I assumed at least some reporters over the years had contacted him about his website inquiry to 303 Creative — his contact information wasn’t redacted in the filing. But my call, he said, was “the very first time I’ve heard of it.”

Yes, that was his name, phone number, email address, and website on the inquiry form. But he never sent this form, he said, and at the time it was sent, he was married to a woman.

The Supreme Court only killed one part of the Biden administration’s student-loan-relief plan

Intelligencer’s Kevin T. Dugan explains:

The Supreme Court ruling is not the end of the student-loan relief. When the White House first announced its plan, it essentially had three parts: the onetime debt wipeout, a free community-college tuition program (which was DOA in Congress almost as soon as it was proposed), and a plan to expand access to other relief and grant programs that already existed. It’s that last part that’s been doing much of the work. The Department of Education has erased $66 billion in debt since 2021 for people who work in public service, easing — or totally wiping out — the federal student-loan debts of 2.2 million people. More than a million other people have had their debts from for-profit colleges and scammy vocational schools zeroed out. Measures like these work in smaller, less spectacular amounts, and can seem like mere bureaucratic tinkering at the margins, but the relief they can provide over time will soon add up to far more than a single-shot program.

Read the rest of Kevin’s post here.

Colleges, advisers, and applicants are scrambling to adjust to a world without affirmative action

The Washington Post talked to a number of people impacted by the Supreme Court ruling, noting how “teenagers of all backgrounds are reconsidering their shot at getting into competitive colleges” and that “admissions counselors are rethinking how students should discuss their race in application essays.” Furthermore:

The disappearance of affirmative action from American colleges and universities will probably diminish minority enrollment at top schools across the country, a Washington Post analysis concluded. The Post reviewed 30 years of race and ethnicity data from the eight states that ban race-based admissions policies in higher education and found that selective schools saw dips in Black and Hispanic enrollment, while less selective public universities saw an increase in those student populations.

This post has been updated.