Pelosi and McConnell are still warily circling each other as time runs down. Photo: Getty Images

As the COVID-19 pandemic was reaching its early peak in March, bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress speedily adopted a $2.2 trillion emergency stimulus package. The CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump, included an array of loans and grants for large and small businesses; over $300 billion in aid to cash-strapped state and local governments; federal unemployment insurance supplements; significant new public-health and hospital spending; and $1,200 stimulus checks. With much of that aid running out as new COVID-19 cases spike and the economy slows, there’s a new impetus for another package. But time is running out in this Congress, so a compromise deal will have to happen quickly. Here’s where negotiations stand.

The Long Road to a Second Stimulus Package

Practically from the day the CARES Act was enacted, discussions began over the possibility of a second major stimulus package. In May, the House passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill it called the Heroes Act with many of the same features as CARES, albeit with greatly increased state and local government assistance and a big investment in aid to homeowners and renters. The Republican-controlled Senate has yet to pass a second stimulus bill, though Republicans have twice united to support “skinny stimulus” proposals with price tags under a trillion dollars, no checks for individuals, and no help for state and local governments.

Smaller-scale stimulus legislation was enacted in July to extend the Paycheck Protection Program and provide for more oversight. Trump also signed several orders designed to address the expiration of key CARES Act provisions in the fall; the most significant action was a CDC emergency regulation banning evictions of homeowners and renters until the end of the year.

Why Congress Hasn’t Been Able to Reach a Deal

The on-again, off-again talks over another stimulus package have yet to strike gold. Aside from the overall scope and price tag, the two parties have been most decisively divided on three points:

• Democratic calls for major state and local government assistance (which Trump and Republicans have incessantly called a “bailout” of “failed Democrat states and cities”)

• A continuation of robust federal unemployment supplements

• Republicans efforts to shield corporations from liability over COVID-19-related suffering

Republican disunity has also been a chronic problem, with a sizable number of Senate conservatives opposing virtually any new spending on pandemic relief or economic stimulus.

Trump’s Role in Stimulus Negotiations

The president has delegated the task of negotiating a second stimulus package to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (who don’t seem to see eye-to-eye themselves; Meadows has been sort of a conservative watchdog over Mnuchin’s more aggressive efforts to reach a deal with Pelosi). Yet Trump has regularly chimed in from the sidelines, usually via Twitter. The president seems much more eager than his partisan allies to get a second bill done (despite his not-very-helpful attacks on state and local government aid), and has been conspicuously enthusiastic about the idea of a second “stimulus check” for broad swaths of the population, while not appearing to share GOP fiscal fears about overspending.

Where Republicans Stand

While Trump has promised to bring along Senate conservatives once a deal is cut, there have been doubts about his willingness and ability to do so, particularly now that he is a lame-duck president. Many Republicans (while paying lip service to Trump’s effort to overturn his defeat via the courts and state legislatures) appear more focused on trying to save their control of the Senate in two Georgia runoffs in January. After the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to take over stimulus negotiations on behalf of Republicans, although Mnuchin suddenly reemerged on December 8 with a new “offer” on the president’s behalf.

Where Democrats Stand

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a notably hard line throughout most of the stimulus negotiations, believing that her united party (which, after all, did pass a second stimulus bill many months ago) has leverage over Trump and the GOP. In the run-up to the election, Republicans were eager to show some effective response to the pandemic after the administration’s fumbling and the president’s demagoguery on the issue. Pelosi also had reason to believe that additional stimulus legislation would be easier to pass post-election.

But the uncertainty surrounding Senate control and shocking House Democratic losses appears to have changed the equation. Even as Republicans and their business-community paymasters grow worried about the intense resurgence of the pandemic, the need to plan for vaccine distribution, and the slowing economy, Pelosi may have decided there’s no time like the present for at least a short-term deal before Joe Biden takes office and can propose more stimulus as part of his administration’s agenda.

On December 2, Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer suddenly embraced (at least as a starting point for negotiations) a new bipartisan Senate compromise proposal offering $908 billion in short-term spending. This proposal — sponsored by Republican senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney; Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Angus King, and Mark Warner; and the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus — features a little bit of everything both sides have been pursuing, including:

• A small supplemental unemployment insurance provision

• A modest pot of money for state and local governments

• A temporary COVID-19 liability shield

Notably, the legislation does not include another stimulus check for taxpayers.

The emerging idea was to attach some version of this compromise to a must-pass spending measure (either an omnibus appropriations bill or, more likely, a stopgap spending bill to provide more time for an appropriations deal) needed to avoid a December government shutdown.

The Latest Manuevers

How close are Democrats and Republicans to the long-awaited stimulus deal? That depends on who you ask. Despite initial excitement that an agreement between Pelosi and McConnell that Trump would embrace was imminent, the two sides still seem stuck on the same old issues: state and local government assistance and unemployment benefits for Democrats and a corporate liability shield for Republicans.

On December 8, McConnell proposed omitting these contentious issues until later. But Pelosi has always opposed piecemeal stimulus measures, and so far she’s sticking to that position. At the moment, her fellow Democrats don’t seem terribly optimistic:

“Mitch doesn’t want a deal,” says @Sen_JoeManchin on covid relief.



McConnell suggested state and local and liability overhaul be taken out. Schumer said no.



Covid talks have stumbled again. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 8, 2020

Later on Tuesday, Mnuchin threw a new wrinkle into the situation as he unveiled the Trump administration’s own compromise $916 billion proposal, with McConnell’s backing, as Politico Playbook explained:

The bill is broadly similar to the bipartisan “908 coalition” package: It includes $160 billion for state and local, $150 billion for direct checks ($600 per person), $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $30 billion for airlines and $16 billion for vaccine and testing. There are no enhanced unemployment benefits, which is raising the hackles of Democrats, but it extends expiring provisions.

More generally, Democrats are insisting on the “908 coalition” framework for the final stage of negotiations. Mnuchin’s proposal did reintroduce the idea of a second round of direct stimulus payments for individuals, albeit at half the level of the first round. A second check seemed to have dropped out of the discussion, and the possibility that it will still happen could cheer people wondering how to pay for holiday gifts.

Time is running down if not out: Congress is in the process of enacting a one-week extension of the stopgap spending authority that expires on December 11, in order to give stimulus negotiators more time to talk. It will be a near thing either way.