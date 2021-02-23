Senate Holds First Public Hearing on Capitol Riot: Live Updates

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

This week, the Senate is holding a series of investigative hearings on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tuesday’s joint hearing between the Rules and Homeland Security Committees is expected to focus on the security failures that allowed countless rioters to breach the Capitol complex, temporarily interrupting the certification of the 2020 Electoral College votes, and endangering lawmakers, Capitol staff, and law enforcement.

Several security officials who were in charge on January 6 are slated to speak, including Michael Stenger, the former Senate sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms and former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. All three men tendered their resignations after the Capitol riot. Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee will also testify. Below, in reverse chronological order, are updates on the key revelations from Tuesday’s hearing.

Sund and Irving have conflicting timelines on National Guard deployment

In their submitted written statements, Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving presented differing timelines on the request for National Guard deployment.

Sund’s testimony:

Given these factors, it was clear to me at 12:50 p.m. that the situation was deteriorating rapidly. I called MPD and requested assistance and they responded immediately. I also requested assistance from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division and other law enforcement agencies.

I notified the two Sergeant at Arms by 1:09 p.m. that I urgently needed support and asked them to declare a State of Emergency and authorize the National Guard.

I was advised by Mr. Irving that he needed to run it up the chain of command. I continued to follow up with Mr. Irving, who was with Mr. Stenger at the time, and he advised that he was waiting to hear back from congressional leadership, but expected authorization at any moment.

Irving’s testimony:

It has been reported that Chief Sund contacted me to request National Guard support shortly after that at 1:09 p.m. I was in the House Chamber working protocol for the Electoral College Joint Session at that point. I have no memory of a call at 1:09 p.m. and I have reviewed my phone records: there is no call from Chief Sund (or any other person) at that time; the first call from Chief Sund in the one o’clock hour is at 1:28 p.m. My records also do not show any text messages from Chief Sund at that time.

Shortly after I left the House Chamber, I recall speaking with Chief Sund more than once in the period between 1:28 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. regarding the conditions outside. At one point, Chief Sund informed me that conditions were deteriorating outside and that he might need to make a request for the National Guard. I told Chief Sund that I would soon be with the Senate Sergeant at Arms and that I would also alert House Leadership, which I did.

I believe that I arrived in the Senate Sergeant at Arms office around 2:00 p.m. I remember a call after that in which Chief Sund requested National Guard support, and the request was approved on that call.”

During the segment for questions, Senator Roy Blunt, ranking member of the Rules Committee, asked both Irving and Sund for clarification.

Sen. @RoyBlunt asks about request for National Guard assistance.



Former Senate House at Arms Paul Irving: "I did not receive a request for approval for National Guard until shortly after 2pm..."



Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund: "It was 1:09, sir." pic.twitter.com/erKktiAplx — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2021

Former U.S. Capitol police chief: “These criminals came prepared for war”

In his opening testimony, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund described the preparedness of the insurrectionists and what law enforcement faced on January 6th.

I have been in policing for almost thirty years. The events I witnessed on January 6th was the worst attack on law enforcement and our democracy that I have seen in my entire career. I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades and flag poles. These criminals came prepared for war. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack and climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol’s security features. I am sickened by what I witnessed that day.

No civilian law enforcement agency, to include the United States Capitol Police, is trained or equipped to repel an insurrection of thousands of individuals focused on breaching a building at all costs.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on January 6th U.S. Capitol Attack: "A clear lack of accurate and complete intelligence across several federal agencies contributed to this event, and not poor planning by the United States Capitol Police," pic.twitter.com/4rg4wJtIxr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2021

Senator Cruz seems distracted

CSPAN cut to Ted Cruz typing on his phone during Sund’s opening testimony.

C-SPAN just cut to a shot of Sen. Ted Cruz texting on his phone while former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund is testifying on the Capitol riots pic.twitter.com/Yyu2N4PVs2 — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 23, 2021

Captain Mendoza: “It’s sad to see us attacked by our fellow citizens”

Mendoza, a veteran, continued:

We could’ve had ten times the amount of people working with us and I still believe the battle would’ve been just as devastating. As an American and as an army veteran, it’s sad to see us attacked by our fellow citizens. I’m sad to see the unnecessary loss of life. I’m sad to see the impact this has had on Capitol Police officers. And I’m sad to see the impact this has had on our agency and on our country.

Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza on January 6 riot: "Of the multitude of events I've worked in my nearly 19-year career in the department, this was by far the worst of the worst...As an American and as an Army veteran, it's sad to see us attacked by fellow citizens." pic.twitter.com/ARQ478dFza — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police captain describes injuries from 1/6

U.S. Capitol Police Captain Carneysha Mendoza was on the ground on the day of the riot at the Capitol. Mendoza described the chaos of the day including nearly getting her arm broken:

I made my way through the crowd by yelling and pushing people out of my way until I saw Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Units in riot gear in the hallway. They were holding the hallway to keep rioters from penetrating deeper into the building. I immediately jumped in line with them to assist with holding the crowd of rioters. At some point, my right arm got wedged between rioters and the railing among the wall. A CDU sergeant pulled my right arm free and had he not, I’m certain it would’ve been broken.

… I proceeded to the Rotunda where I noticed a heavy smoke-like residue and smelled what I believe to be military-grade CS gas, a familiar smell. It was mixed with fire extinguisher spray deployed by rioters. The rioters continued to deploy CS into the Rotunda. Officers received a lot of gas exposure which is worse inside the building than outside because there’s nowhere for it to go. I received chemical burns to my face that have still not healed to this day.

"I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed."



Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza recounts her experience inside the rotunda during the Capitol riot. Watch: https://t.co/TooynfSpoe pic.twitter.com/dtHNRWnwvq — ABC News (@ABC) February 23, 2021

