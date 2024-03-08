Katie Britt’s America Sounds Scary, But Not as Scary as Katie Britt

Photo: Screencap

The big story of the 2024 State of the Union address was Joe Biden’s aggressive, upbeat delivery in defending his presidency and blasting “my predecessor” (13 times, reportedly). But a secondary story that is probably already capturing the attention of delighted comedians and horrified elocution teachers was Alabama Senator Katie Britt’s official SOTU response for the Republican Party. To mention a less important impression first, her more than 17-minute speech was very long for this sort of thing, apparently because Britt took a prepared text and added some insta-reactions to Biden’s address. But pasted together or not, the speech was uniformly strange.

The substance, so to speak, was right from the Donald Trump American Carnage repertoire, treating the condition of the country as a vast hellscape of rampaging immigrants, blighted communities, and terrified, impoverished families.

I’ve watched thousands of hours of political videos in the past 20 years and I have never seen anything like Senator Katie Britt’s rebuttal to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/aMN5Q7hJn8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 8, 2024

Here is the story she told during a very long, very drawn out section on border policies:

When I first took office, I did something different. I traveled to the Del Rio sector of Texas, where I spoke to a woman who shared her story with me. She had been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at age 12. She told me not just that she was raped every day, but how many times a day she was raped. The cartels put her on a mattress in a shoebox of a room, and they sent men through that door, over and over again, for hours and hours on end.

We wouldn’t be okay with this happening in a third-world country. This is the United States of America, and it’s past time we start acting like it. President Biden’s border crisis is a disgrace. It’s despicable. And it’s almost entirely preventable.

Soon after, she recounted meeting a man in his 70s who said he needed to take job at a gas station after retiring in order to afford his medication. People facing a choice between food and medicine has long been a bromide of left-wing populist politics, now appropriated by Britt.

She didn’t shirk from right-wing golden oldies, either: “For years, the left has coddled criminals and defunded the police — all while letting repeat offenders walk free.” What any of this has to do with Joe Biden was left unclear. But she left the real burst of cliches for the climax of her remarks:

Just ask yourself, are you better off now than you were three years ago?

There is no doubt we’re at a crossroads. We all feel it. But here’s the good news: we the People are still in the driver’s seat. We get to decide whether our future will grow brighter, or whether we settle for an America in decline.

If Britt’s speech was alternatively lurid and banal, it was the delivery that really grabbed you, and not in a good way. Watch the high-school Shakespearean drama with which he makes this indictment of Biden’s China policies:

I am DYING over the intense delivery of every single syllable here. pic.twitter.com/4LIA8XGt4v — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024

And here she is expressing Republican empathy with families in a way that suggests an attempt at hypnotism:

ok but why is she whispering like this? pic.twitter.com/R6I9JAbWmW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024

Like she was auditioning for a soap opera role that required a broad range of over-the-top emotions, Britt went from weepy to furious to gleeful to solemn, and executed abrupt changes in pitch and volume.

What’s odd is that I am almost certain that Britt is very smart; she was a Senate chief of staff and president of her state’s top business lobby before running for office. Her colleagues on both sides of the aisle seem to like and respect her. But on Thursday night, she came across as perhaps the less impressive of the two Alabama senators — and her colleague is Tommy Tuberville.

Perhaps like Bobby Jindal, the Louisiana wonder-boy who bombed in his State of the Union response to Barack Obama in 2009, Britt felt the need to talk down to her audience, or maybe she was over-coached. At one point, she said “the American Dream has turned into a nightmare.” Personally, I fear I will encounter Katie Britt in my nightmares, whispering “we see you” until I wake up screaming.

