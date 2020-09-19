Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died: Updates

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of “complications from metastatic pancreas cancer,” the Supreme Court announced on Friday night. The longtime justice, liberal stalwart, and feminist icon was 87 years old. She reportedly died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., and will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

You can read Irin Carmon’s stirring tribute to Ginsburg and her legacy here. and view our photo editors’ look back at RBG’s life in images here.

Below are updates, in reverse chronological order, on the aftermath and political ramifications of Ginsburg’s death as they play out.

The steps of the Supreme Court have become a memorial

At midnight, hundreds are still paying their respects to feminist judicial icon #RBG pic.twitter.com/MKcj1fho1w — Jimmy Hoover (@JimmyHooverDC) September 19, 2020

President Obama celebrates Ginsburg — and weighs in on what needs to come next

President Obama offered his thoughts on RBG’s legacy in a late-night post on Medium:

Justice Ginsburg inspired the generations who followed her, from the tiniest trick-or-treaters to law students burning the midnight oil to the most powerful leaders in the land. Michelle and I admired her greatly, we’re profoundly thankful for the legacy she left this country, and we offer our gratitude and our condolences to her children and grandchildren tonight.

He also didn’t mince words when it came to the process to fill her seat on the Court:

Four and a half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in.

A basic principle of the law — and of everyday fairness — is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment. The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, the fundamental workings of our democracy all depend on that basic principle. As votes are already being cast in this election, Republican Senators are now called to apply that standard. The questions before the Court now and in the coming years — with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, and our democracy endures — are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled through anything less than an unimpeachable process.

In her own words: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”

Yes, of course Ginsburg had something to say before she died about the process to replace her, per Politico:

Ginsburg foresaw the political battle her death would produce. She reportedly weighed in strongly on behalf of holding her seat open and a Democratic victory in November.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg said before her death, according to a statement released by one of her granddaughters, Clara Spera.

McConnell to Senate GOP colleagues: Don’t “lock yourselves into a position you may later regret”

Here’s what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has already announced that Trump’s nominee will get a vote on the floor of the Senate, said in a message to his colleagues on Friday night:

Over the coming days, we are all going to come under tremendous pressure from the press to announce how we will handle the coming nomination … For those of you who are unsure how to answer, or for those inclined to oppose giving a nominee a vote, I urge you all to keep your powder dry. This is not the time to prematurely lock yourselves into a position you may later regret.”

2020 just got even crazier

Some of the responses the Washington Post captured in its report on the political aftermath:

“The polarization in the country was already a 12 on a one-to-10 scale. It was already off the charts. This is going to push it up to 15,” said Neil Newhouse, a longtime Republican pollster. “This energizes both liberals and conservatives, it ratchets up the intensity, and it puts a focus on what’s at stake in this election.”

David Axelrod, who served as the top political strategist to Obama, concurred. “This is another log in an already roaring fire,” Axelrod said. “This is going to further intensify feelings on both sides. For Trump, there has been some softening among evangelicals in some of the polling. He may see this as a way to fire them up again” …

One former White House official, reflecting an emerging consensus in Trump world, said, “This is certainly a catalyzing event that needed to happen in this moment.” This official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the politics of the moment so soon after Ginsburg’s passing, added, “This is an animating issue for the entire right. It unifies everybody from Mitt Romney to the most hardcore MAGA Trump person out there at a time when Trump needed that. It will give something to fight for over the next 45 days or so that could potentially remind people, ‘Okay, this is why I voted for Trump, and this is why even if he makes me crazy sometimes I’ve got to stick with him.’”

The impact on voters

Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore thinks through the potential political consequences of Trump pushing hard and fast to replace Ginsburg:

Will [Trump] gamble his presidential prospects on his base’s determination to flip the Supreme Court right away? It’s unclear. RBG’s death could help make Democrats care about the Supreme Court, too. But there is no question Trump and congressional Republicans will be under intense pressure to confirm lifetime appointments of jurists who want to reverse federal judicial president favoring rights for women and other progressive constitutional tenets. And as it happens, Trump has very recently released a new and more radically conservative list of Supreme Court prospects.

It’s obvious that Republicans will view RBG’s sad demise as a windfall. But the odds remain high that her replacement on the Court will be made by the next president and the next Congress. And if Trump tries to push a replacement through, it could become a rare and powerful litmus test for voters.

Read the rest of Kilgore’s take here.

Who might Trump nominate?

It’s a matter of when, not if, President Trump will nominate someone to replace Ginsburg, and here is Intelligencer’s Sarah Jones’s look at five of the people the president has had on his shortlist over the years, including the most likely candidate, federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett:

Barrett may be Trump’s likeliest pick to replace Ginsburg. A federal appeals court judge, Barrett has appeared on Trump’s short list in the past. She is a conservative Catholic who has said that she believes that life begins at conception and has suggested that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Barrett, the Washington Post reported, “said the framework of Roe had ‘essentially permitted abortion on demand’ and ‘recognizes no state interest in the life of a fetus,’ according to news accounts including an article in Notre Dame Magazine in 2013.” Though she’s Catholic, her nomination would appeal to Trump’s Evangelical base: giving her Ginsburg’s seat would be the ultimate thumb-in-the-eye to the women’s movement championed by the late justice.

Jones also considers possible picks Paul Clement, Tom Cotton, Noel Francisco, and Sarah Pitlyk — read about those potential nominees here.

How the vacancy could provoke a constitutional crisis

Intelligencer’s Ben Jacobs explores the very real possibility:

With Vice-President Pence casting a tiebreaking vote in the Senate, McConnell can afford to lose three members of his caucus. Already Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have indicated that they would not vote to confirm a nominee before the election, and there also is Mitt Romney of Utah, the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump during impeachment, who has yet to weigh in. (The calculus does change in the lame duck Senate if Arizona Republican Martha McSally loses in November — she was appointed to her seat, and the race is a special election. If he wins, Democrat Mark Kelly would promptly replace her and not wait until January to take his seat.)

Assuming McConnell holds the remainder of his caucus together to jam through a nominee under those circumstances, it would cause a constitutional crisis. The appointment of a Supreme Court justice under these circumstances would transform ending the filibuster and expanding the size of the Supreme Court from a niche issue on the left to a fundamental litmus test.

Read the rest of Jacobs’s response here.

One way the GOP may try to spin the need to fill the vacancy ahead of the election

From my notebook/calls over the past hour: there are discussions within the Senate GOP about voting *before* the election, making the argument that 9 justices are needed in case of an election crisis. But Rs who want that aren't sure if Collins/Murkowski would fight it. — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 19, 2020

The political ramifications

The ramifications of Ginsburg’s death in the middle of the 2020 campaign are obviously enormous. The vacancy is sure to become a critical issue for the remainder of the campaign, not just in the presidential race but for all the Senate candidates in tight races as well. Furthermore, the empty seat creates an even larger ideological imbalance on the Supreme Court — which could become a major issue should the presidential-election result be contested in a way that necessitates the Court’s intervention, as well as in any other cases that head the Court’s way between now and whenever the vacancy is filled.

Biden: Let the voters decide on vacancy

Here is how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to Ginsburg’s death:

Biden: "In the coming days, we should focus on the loss of [RBG] & her enduring legacy. But there is no doubt - let me be clear - that the voters should pick the POTUS & the POTUS should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position the GOP Senate took in 16" pic.twitter.com/QwxsmrmolA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2020

President Trump’s response

There are already reports that President Trump will be naming a replacement soon:

Multiple sources close to President Trump with direct knowledge tell ABC News he is expected put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days via me & @KFaulders — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 19, 2020

Trump himself claimed he only found out about Ginsburg’s death from reporters after his Friday-night campaign rally, remarking that he was “sad” to hear the news and that she had led “an amazing life”:

This is 100 percent not Trump hearing about RBG’s death for the first time https://t.co/MzTTaoBLz3 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) September 19, 2020

The president also referenced the Court during his rally:

Trump just spoke at length about SCOTUS:



“We will defend the dignity of work and the sanctity of life. That’s why the Supreme Court is so important. The next President will get 1,2,3, or 4 Supreme Court Justices...If you don’t get it right we will not have a country anymore.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 19, 2020

The responses from Senators McConnell and Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already seemed to abandon the cynical stance he took on President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016. He announced on Friday that Trump’s nominee will receive a full vote in the Senate:

McConnell statement in: "President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) September 19, 2020

However, it’s not yet clear when that vote will occur — so it could be that McConnell is once again playing games:

Two very smart former Senate GOP staffers both read McConnell's concluding sentence the same way - that he's not committing to a vote before the election because he knows he may only have votes in a lame duck (if then). — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 19, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, has already made it clear that the vacancy should not be filled until next year:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

The overall dynamics in the Senate

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere offered some context on the Senate complexities in a Twitter thread:

The question of whether President Trump will get to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court before the election essentially comes down to four GOP votes in the Senate, deciding whether they want to give that to him, and to break the principle McConnell invented in 2016 [for Merrick Garland].

Among the senators who will be under intense pressure on this question will be Susan Collins, up for election herself and has struggled with how much to attach herself to Trump, and who said after impeachment she thought Trump had learned his lesson about changing behavior. Murkowski has said she is against an appointment before the inauguration. But that was theoretical. Now it’s real. She’s not up for election this year. Neither is Romney … But it’s not just senators with races this year. There are more GOP senators than say so publicly who have major problems with Trump and worry about what he means for the future of the party and the country. So: do they back him here when he needs it and could help his victory?

If there are Judiciary Committee hearings on a nominee (if McConnell doesn’t take Trump’s inevitable nominee right to the floor), it will also give a major platform for committee member Kamala Harris right at the height of the campaign.

How key GOP senators have responded, or commented about a potential vacancy in the past

A near-complete list of the key GOP senators now under pressure:

KEY GOP Senators, some of whom will be under immense pressure on this:



- Collins

- Romney

- Gardner

- Alexander

- Tillis

- McSally

- Grassley

- Alexander

- Sasse

- Daines

- Graham (2018 quote) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 19, 2020

Senator Lisa Murkowski reportedly said in an interview before the news of Ginsburg’s death broke that she will not vote to fill a SCOTUS vacancy until after Election Day, per Alaska Public Media:

Shortly before the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an interview that if she was presented with a vacancy on the court, she would not vote to confirm a nominee before the election …

“I would not vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. We are 50 some days away from an election,” she said. Murkowski said her reasoning is based on the same reasoning that held up the confirmation of former President Barack Obama’s final nominee to the Supreme Court.

Senator Mitt Romney, another key Republican moderate, released a statement on Friday night in which he simply celebrated Ginsburg’s legacy:

My statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/fFtoOypOrj — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2020

With regards to Senator Susan Collins:

News: @SenatorCollins told me earlier this month in Maine that she would not seat a Supreme Court justice in October.



“I think that’s too close, I really do,” she said.



She said she’d also oppose seating a justice in the lame duck if there’s a change in presidents. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 19, 2020

She’s already in a tight spot on SCOTUS picks:

How squeezed is Susan Collins?



From NYT/Siena College, likely Maine voters:



"[Do you] approve or disapprove of the vote by Susan Collins ... to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice?"



Approve 38%

Disapprove 55%https://t.co/Oz2DkY0I2w — Bill Scher (@billscher) September 19, 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally, had said in 2018 that the Senate should wait for the election to fill the vacancy:

Sen. Lindsey Graham justifies his treatment of Merrick Garland: "If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait to the next election" pic.twitter.com/E8N7a8IlIG — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 3, 2018

But he’s said a lot of things, including this in May:

May 28, 2020



HUGH HEWITT: [If a vacancy occurred] would successors be confirmed before the election?



LINDSEY GRAHAM: I think that would be the goal. … So if a vacancy did occur … you would see an effort by Republicans, I’m sure, to fill the vacancy. pic.twitter.com/VlfU1jnexo — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 19, 2020

Another take:

I’ll just give my view and leave. I don’t think they’ll fill it. My guess is Romney will play a crucial role in spiking anything. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 19, 2020

But long-time Intelligencer contributor David Freelander adds that the vacancy may also be a glass-more-than-half-full for many GOP candidates looking to get out the base:

Genuinely perplexed at the take that this is bad news for GOP senators in red states facing tough-ish re-elects (Graham, Daines, McConnell, etc.) Don't know if this helps or hurts Trump, but those guys only need GOP-leaning voters to come home — David Freedlander (@freedlander) September 19, 2020

The possible ramifications in the event of a contested election

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere also noted the electoral ramifications, should November’s election result be contested:

[If the election] gets kicked to the Supreme Court somehow, there would be only eight justices, no tiebreaker if needed — though this leaves a 5-3 conservative majority. Could potentially put Roberts, the institutionalist, under intense pressure.

Others have been commenting on the same issue:

Plus an Attorney General who won't hesitate to weigh in on a close election with legal actions. https://t.co/c9RM4ojxGQ — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) September 19, 2020

The tributes

President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the Court in 1993, called her “one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court” as well as “a magnificent person” with “boundless courage in the face of her own adversity”:

JUST IN: A statement from President Clinton who nominated Justice Ginsburg to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/xiOMlItifu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 19, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s response:

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Read the Supreme Court’s announcement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in full

This is what the Court said in its statement regarding Ginsburg’s death on Friday night:

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. She is survived by her two children: Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), four grandchildren: Paul Spera (Francesca Toich), Clara Spera (Rory Boyd), Miranda Ginsburg, Abigail Ginsburg, two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi, Satinder Bedi, and one great- grandchild: Lucrezia Spera. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said of Justice Ginsburg: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmund L. Palmieri, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from 1959–1961. From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and then associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. During her more than 40 years as a Judge and a Justice, she was served by 159 law clerks.

While on the Court, the Justice authored My Own Words (2016), a compilation of her speeches and writings.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

This is a developing story, and this post will be updated throughout as more information is made available.